WEAR
Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board talks long-term projects
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board met Wednesday to discuss 2026 projects already underway. Only two board members present, Tommy White and Aretta Anderson, could not vote on the projected list. Still, discussions were held with Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Assistant Manager Victoria D'Angelo. The 2026 projected...
WEAR
How the future of Warrington Middle affects the Pensacola area military community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The future of Warrington Middle School will soon be in the hands of a new company -- Charter School USA -- after the Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night in favor of the change. Beginning in December, Charter School USA will move staff into...
WEAR
Two Daphne Middle School students arrested for planned shooting hoax
DAPHNE, Ala. -- Two students were arrested Thursday at Daphne Middle School for a hoax about a planned shooting. According to Daphne Police, a student reported finding a handwritten note that a shooting was planned to take place later in the day. The School Resource Officer began an immediate investigation....
WEAR
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
WEAR
More people turning to Northwest Florida non-profit groups this holiday season
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida non-profit groups say more people are leaning on them for help this holiday season. Those organizations say families are struggling to put food on the table every day -- Thanksgiving included. As these organizations explain, you may not see the need, but we all see...
WEAR
Studer Family Children's Hospital sees spike in flu patients
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Dr. Jason Foland is the chief medical officer at the Studer Family Children's Hospital and he says more than a thousand of their patients have tested positive for the flu. Dr. Foland says they have enough staff to care for all these children, but they’ve seen about...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
WEAR
'We need this facility': New detox program set to open at Pensacola's Lakeview Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new detox program is set to open in Pensacola as early as next month at the Lakeview Center. It's the next step in addressing addiction and the worsening opioid crisis in Escambia County. Lakeview calls it an "Addiction Receiving Facility". They tell WEAR News it's different...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Animal Services offers short-term Thanksgiving foster program
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Animal Services' "Home for the Pawlidays" short-term Thanksgiving foster program kicks off next week. This Thanksgiving, foster families can take a pet home from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. next Tuesday or Wednesday and drop them back off at the shelter Monday, Nov. 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
WEAR
Pensacola veteran voices struggles with backlog to VA disability claims
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 650,000 veterans are caught up in a backlog -- waiting for their claims to be processed through the Veteran Affairs department. WEAR News talked with one veteran fighting for his disability benefits. Jay Arnold served 19-years in the United States Air Force. The tech sergeant...
WEAR
Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
WEAR
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
WEAR
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
WEAR
Funeral homes concerned after Pensacola Police nearly scales back funeral escorts
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- For generations, funeral escorts from local law enforcement have been a normal procedure. Pensacola Police on Wednesday almost scaled back that tradition significantly. Earlier in the day, a memo was sent to funeral homes in the city saying Pensacola Police would no longer provide escorts for funerals...
WEAR
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
WEAR
Deputies arrest man wanted for murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man wanted for over a year in the March 2021 murder of a 14-year-old Pace teen has been arrested. Jail records show Isaac Cameron Daniels of Vestavia Hills, Alabama was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was originally arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Nov. 9.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after van, truck collide on W 9 Mile Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized after a van collided with a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at W 9 Mile Rd. and Beulah Rd. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the van -- a 38-year-old Robertsdale, Alabama man...
