Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board talks long-term projects

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Eastside Redevelopment Board met Wednesday to discuss 2026 projects already underway. Only two board members present, Tommy White and Aretta Anderson, could not vote on the projected list. Still, discussions were held with Pensacola Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Assistant Manager Victoria D'Angelo. The 2026 projected...
PENSACOLA, FL
Two Daphne Middle School students arrested for planned shooting hoax

DAPHNE, Ala. -- Two students were arrested Thursday at Daphne Middle School for a hoax about a planned shooting. According to Daphne Police, a student reported finding a handwritten note that a shooting was planned to take place later in the day. The School Resource Officer began an immediate investigation....
DAPHNE, AL
City of Pensacola to receive $5.9 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola has received a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city says the project will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. The underground stormwater treatment units...
PENSACOLA, FL
Studer Family Children's Hospital sees spike in flu patients

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Dr. Jason Foland is the chief medical officer at the Studer Family Children's Hospital and he says more than a thousand of their patients have tested positive for the flu. Dr. Foland says they have enough staff to care for all these children, but they’ve seen about...
PENSACOLA, FL
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola veteran voices struggles with backlog to VA disability claims

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 650,000 veterans are caught up in a backlog -- waiting for their claims to be processed through the Veteran Affairs department. WEAR News talked with one veteran fighting for his disability benefits. Jay Arnold served 19-years in the United States Air Force. The tech sergeant...
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola Police non-emergency phone lines experiencing technical difficulties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police's non-emergency phone lines are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Pensacola Police Chief Gregory Gordon says the issue started Wednesday afternoon after the vendor who provides phone services to the department had an equipment failure. The issue could cause delays for callers. The vendor is currently working...
PENSACOLA, FL
Mobile DA says amount involved in Prichard Water theft and fraud "in the millions"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We're learning new information about the ongoing Prichard Water Board case. You may remember when we reported live on several agencies raiding the home of former Prichard Water Board Manager, Nia Bradley, and her husband, Anthony Bradley. Clothes, electronics, and designer purses among other things were removed from the home. Bradley was later charged. Now Bradley, her husband and two others have been indicted. Mobile County District Attorney, Ashley Rich, says this is an ongoing investigation and there may be even more arrests. She says they'll do whatever it takes to bring the people involved to justice.
PRICHARD, AL
Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
Santa Claus to visit Cordova Mall from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Santa Claus is coming to town!. Jolly Ol' Saint Nick will be stopping by Cordova Mall in Pensacola starting Saturday. Children will get the opportunity to take photos with Santa, and to tell them how good they've been this year. He'll be at the mall from 10...
PENSACOLA, FL
Deputies arrest man wanted for murder of Pace 14-year-old

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old man wanted for over a year in the March 2021 murder of a 14-year-old Pace teen has been arrested. Jail records show Isaac Cameron Daniels of Vestavia Hills, Alabama was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. He was originally arrested in Jefferson County, Alabama on Nov. 9.
PACE, FL
Report: Pensacola woman hit 86-year-old woman in the face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with hitting an 86-year-old woman in the face. Tammy Hanna, 49, is charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. She is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond. The incident happened on Aug. 8 at an Escambia...
PENSACOLA, FL

