ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
CBS Boston

Sally Beauty to close 350 stores

Salon product seller Sally Beauty is closing about 350 stores, the company announced Thursday."The Company is accelerating its store optimization plan, including the closure of approximately 350 stores," Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. wrote in a quarterly report. The majority of closures will happen in December, the cosmetics chain said. Sally Beauty's website says there are 48 store locations within 50 miles of Boston. The company did not immediately say which Sally Beauty stores would close.Sally Beauty sales have been "unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures that continued to impact consumer behavior," the company said. CBS News reported that inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago.
Reuters

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton received a $100 million prize from the "Bezos Courage & Civility Award" given by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, an honor that recognizes leaders who "pursue solutions with courage and civility," he said online.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
995
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy