Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
‘Horrific’: Nearly half of first-year DCS case managers have called it quits in FY 2023
Commissioner Margie Quin attributed the rate to a number of things -- mainly salary but also training, programming, mental health and more.
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee receives C grade GPA in newly released infrastructure report card
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has released a 2022 report card of infrastructure grades for Tennessee. Among the state’s lowest grades were transit, dams, and wastewater. Tennessee bridges received the highest grade of a “B.” The state’s overall GPA came in at a “C.”
WTVCFOX
Overcrowding concerns for The Howard School a hot topic at Thursday school board meeting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus says the capacity of The Howard School, excluding portables, is 854. Doremus says "The Board and [Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. [Justin] Robertson spent a considerable amount of time at their annual retreat discussing utilization rates (percent full) of schools across the county.
Tennessee AG files to withdraw vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led Tennessee to be one of 21 states filing to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
mymix1041.com
TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest
Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
WSMV
TN Attorney General files petition to withdraw federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Attorney General joined a coalition of 21 states requesting the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to repeal the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance. “Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing...
wmot.org
Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health
(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
Tennessee Faith Leaders Denounce White Supremacy Conference at Montgomery Bell State Park
Cumberland Presbyterian pastors and congregants sign letter opposing event at location of denomination's founding. Leaders and parishioners of the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination have signed a letter denouncing a planned white supremacy event being held at Tennessee's Montgomery Bell State Park on November 18-20.
WTVCFOX
TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
WTVCFOX
'Unprecedented:' Legal battle between Hamilton Co. Mayor, Attorney comes with hefty cost
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A tense power struggle with a hefty price tag has a deadline of Friday, as the legal battle between the county mayor and Rheubin Taylor enters its second month. Some experts say the situation is the first of its kind, and could also set a dangerous...
clarksvillenow.com
Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
WSMV
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison, when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender, is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. The...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
ucbjournal.com
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
