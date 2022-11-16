ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

chattanoogacw.com

Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Overcrowding concerns for The Howard School a hot topic at Thursday school board meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus says the capacity of The Howard School, excluding portables, is 854. Doremus says "The Board and [Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. [Justin] Robertson spent a considerable amount of time at their annual retreat discussing utilization rates (percent full) of schools across the county.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

TVFCU opens applications for $175,000 Idea Leap Grant Contest

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has opened applications for the 2023 Sixth Annual Idea Leap Grant competition in which the credit union will award $175,000 in grants to local small business owners across its 17-county service area, which includes Bradley County. Additionally, for the first time ever, TVFCU is...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health

(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

TDOT: Road projects take 15 years to complete on average

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reveals it takes an average of 15 years to finish a road project. Both state leaders and TDOT said that the wait time is unacceptable. This comes to the surface as Governor Bill Lee holds budget hearings lasting over a week.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
KNOXVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Most commonly seen birds in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Tennessee using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 90 count sites in Tennessee. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN

