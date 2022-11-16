ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild place Tyson Jost on waivers

The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers, The Athletic‘s Michael Russo was first to report on Friday. Jost, 24, has three points (all assists) in 12 games with the Wild this year. He’s under contract at a $2 million cap hit through the end of the 2022–23 season, at which point he’ll be eligible to become a restricted free agent.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment

There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
