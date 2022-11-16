Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
NHL games today: 15 games on Saturday’s NHL schedule
With the 2022-2023 NHL season underway, keep our NHL games today breakdown bookmarked for all your daily schedule needs. Related:
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild place Tyson Jost on waivers
The Minnesota Wild have placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers, The Athletic‘s Michael Russo was first to report on Friday. Jost, 24, has three points (all assists) in 12 games with the Wild this year. He’s under contract at a $2 million cap hit through the end of the 2022–23 season, at which point he’ll be eligible to become a restricted free agent.
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment
There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Giannis Knocks Over Ladder Following Post-Game FT Work
After an abysmal night from the charity stripe, frustration boiled over for the two-time MVP.
Reminder: First Place Minnesota Vikings Play on Thanksgiving
Soon it will be Thanksgiving, and all around the United States families will be gathering for some turkey and some football. For Minnesota Vikings fans, this Thanksgiving will be a bit more special as their favorite team is not only in first place but also hosting a Thanksgiving Day game.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Pacers host the Magic for the first time this season.
This Heat-Timberwolves Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
We all wish we were younger at times. On the other hand, experience has its own benefit. Generally, the best players in the NBA are somewhere in between – they’re in their prime. Kyle Lowry is out of his. The Miami Heat point guard can still be productive,...
