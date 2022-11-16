Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
piedmontexedra.com
228 Sea View Avenue, Piedmont
$6,500,000 | 5 Beds | 5.5 Baths | 4,811 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Pettit Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. Designed by Albert Farr in 1927 this exquisite residence seamlessly combines elegant architectural elements and a sophisticated style. The magnificent grounds have been transformed and offer the best of easy indoor/outdoor living. The gracious scale along with the custom details make this a one-of-a-kind Piedmont property.
piedmontexedra.com
SF Opera dazzles with new production of ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’
San Francisco opera has opened a dazzling new production of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Orpheus and Eurydice,” the classic tale of ancient Greek musician Orpheus and his travels to the underworld to bring back his lover Eurydice. It could be called “to hell and back in 90 minutes,” as someone has put it, and it’s an exhilarating ride all the way, with Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński making an outstanding company debut in the lead role.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Stonehenge. ‘Cathenge’ Comes to San Francisco
England has Stonehenge, and now San Francisco has Cathenge–a monument of sorts dedicated to, you guessed it, cats!. The feline-inspired art installation at Patricia’s Green in Hayes Valley will be welcomed to the neighborhood at a ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Comprised of six...
piedmontexedra.com
‘Walking On Wednesdays’ group launches new website that highlights history
A new website that provides summaries of over four years of the Piedmont Recreation Department’s Walking on Wednesdays group’s walks was announced today. The site — viewable HERE — was created by Piedmont resident and historian Meghan Bennett, and is titled “Walking on Wednesdays (& Through Time) in Piedmont, California.”
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
11 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
The Almanac Online
Cocoa & Butter closing its doors months after opening on University Avenue
The display case filled with baked goods and sweets at Cocoa & Butter in Palo Alto. Courtesy Rafae Bhatti. Cocoa & Butter, a French bakery and patisserie that opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Palo Alto seven months ago, announced Nov. 16 that it has closed the shop, offering its goods only through online orders.
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes
Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career. Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.” Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.
Ready for it? Taylor Swift's Bay Area tickets selling for as much as $23K
Swifties in the Bay Area who are dead-set on attending Taylor Swift’s upcoming concerts in Santa Clara better hope they can score through Ticketmaster’s chaotic ticket-buying process.
'It's really addicting' – Pickleball craze sweeps Bay Area
REDWOOD CITY – Part tennis, part ping-pong, part badminton, pickleball is arguably America's fastest growing sport, with many in the Bay Area picking up a racket. But don't be fooled by the funny-sounding name. Players said this latest craze should come with a warning. "It's really addicting, once you start playing you can't stop," said Cecilia Lau.When the pandemic first hit, Lau — a long time tennis player — was having a hard time getting her 12-year-old son Nicolai off the internet Lau eventually managed to pull him offline with the help of a different kind of net. It worked....
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
sanleandronext.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
piedmontexedra.com
City seeks resident input on waste collection customer service
The City of Piedmont Sustainability Division invites community members to complete a brief online survey about their experience of compost, recycling, and trash collection services within the city. This survey is an opportunity for residents, business owners, and property managers to help the City understand what works well today and...
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
kubaradio.com
CA Included In Starbucks Strike During Red Cup Day
(San Francisco, CA) — This is a big day for Starbucks fans as they begin to wait in long lines. The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups to those who buy a holiday drink, for the 25th year in a row. But beware, California is one of 25 states taking part in a strike. Workers at six stores plan to walk out, demanding better pay, schedules, and more staffing.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Amazon to lay off 263 employees in its Bay Area offices
The affected positions are in largely technical positions.
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
piedmontexedra.com
PUSD superintendent search survey open until Nov. 21
The Piedmont Unified School District Board of Education is inviting you to provide input in the selection of our next Superintendent. To ensure this is a collaborative and inclusive process, the Board is providing an anonymous online survey and encourages your participation. This is an opportunity to receive feedback from students, staff, parents, and members of our community.
Comments / 0