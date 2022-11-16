Read full article on original website
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
Hundreds of people join bike ride to Congress for safer streets
WASHINGTON — More than a thousand people are expected to pedal to Congress to demand safer streets from lawmakers in memory of U.S. diplomat Sarah Langenkamp. Langenkamp was hit by a truck in a bike lane in Bethesda back in August. The "Ride for your Life" rally is being...
LIST: Here are the bars, restaurants in DC approved to serve alcohol longer during the World Cup
WASHINGTON — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar, and bars and restaurants all over Washington D.C. have got you covered – even outside regular hours. Generally, businesses in D.C. may serve alcohol between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, it's 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. On Sunday, it's 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Loudoun County launches new Silver Line bus routes
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Silver Line is now open. As a result, Loudoun County Transit will begin to phase-in Silver Line Bus service beginning Wednesday. A total of 21 new Silver Line bus routes will provide weekday service to and from 156 local stops including Loudoun County Park and Ride lots and Silver Line Metrorail stations. Here's what you need to know.
I-66 HOV lanes to change from two occupant minimum to three
FAIRFAX, Va. — Starting Monday, Dec. 5 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes for a portion of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes will require a minimum of three occupants instead of two. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), drivers from the I-66 East general purpose lanes to the...
Prince George's Co. Sheriff Melvin C. High dies after nearly 20 years of service
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George County's Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital on Thursday. County officials held a news conference Thursday to announce his passing. Authorities say High was sworn in...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Regulators slam WMATA for ongoing safety issues
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Metro Safety Commission issued a scathing report Tuesday on ongoing safety issues at WMATA. During a Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) commissioners meeting Tuesday afternoon, the regulatory agency said it found instances where WMATA put trains into service with rail cars that did not meet WMATA’s own safety standards. Then allowing those trains to remain in service “bypassing WMATA’s wholistic safety process.”
'Heartbreaking' | Family, friends mourn 17-year-old, hit and killed by driver, while walking to school
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A high school student died after a driver crashed into her while she was walking in the crosswalk Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The fatal crash happened on Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, near Barcroft View Apartments, in Fairfax County just before 9 a.m. Witnesses say Lesly Diaz-Bonilla, 17, of Fairfax County, attempted to cross Columbia Pike from the east when a driver in a grey Toyota Camry hit her.
2nd gas explosion in 8 months in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — At least 12 people were hurt after what firefighters believe was a gas-fed fire and explosion in Gaithersburg Wednesday morning. Two of those people are hospitalized in critical condition. Montgomery County fire crews described the explosion as catastrophic, and the building partially collapsed. A preliminary investigation is still underway to figure out exactly what happened.
Body found launches criminal investigation into Gaithersburg condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officials say a body has been pulled from the rubble one day after an explosion at a condo complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police are now looking into the explosion as a criminal investigation. Fourteen people were injured in the explosion and fire that ripped through the...
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
Tips for responding to gas smells in home after Gaithersburg explosion at apartment complex
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A gas-fed fire that started in the basement of an apartment complex in Gaithersburg left 12 people injured Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein. Two hours after the first 911 calls were made reporting a building explosion at th Potomac Oaks Condominiums,...
Some residents still unaccounted for following Gaithersburg apartment explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters are still searching for the residents of one apartment at a Gaithersburg complex hours after a devastating explosion rattled the neighborhood and sent people running for safety. Firefighters in Montgomery County are responded to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at...
Maryland congressman introduces bill to reimburse victims of stolen SNAP benefits
MARYLAND, USA — With over $1 million worth of federal dollars stolen in Maryland this year, a congressman is stepping in to make sure victims of this form of fraud receive relief. Many people across the state who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formally known as food...
Commanders sued for cheating DC ticket holders of security deposit funds
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders are being sued – again. D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine announced the District will be suing the NFL team for cheating ticket holders in D.C. out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to a press release. Officials say in the release that...
1 person injured in Gaithersburg explosion still hospitalized in stable condition, 1 family still unaccounted for
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: Click here for the latest update on the Gaithersburg explosion. Officials with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) are now saying 14 people were injured in an explosion and fire that ripped through the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland Wednesday morning. All but one of the people injured have been treated and released.
Holiday lights, food, and music returns to DC with the Downtown Holiday Market
WASHINGTON — Christmas carols, tree lights, and holiday cheer is finding its way back to downtown D.C. with the return of the holiday market. As the cool temperatures creep in and fall starts to feel like a thing of the past, the annual Downtown Holiday Market is making its return for the 18th time.
Residents can submit comments on the District's first-ever Racial Equity Action Plan
WASHINGTON — A three-year roadmap for the District's first-ever Racial Equity Action Plan was released Wednesday outlining actions that D.C. will take to close racial equity gaps. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Amber Hewitt, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Racial Equity (ORE), released the action plan which provide District...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
