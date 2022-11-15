Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 17, 2022
Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Antonio Reyes Rivera, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Rivera stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot.
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
mypanhandle.com
Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
Death penalty hearing held for Matthew Caylor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a decade in prison, Matthew Caylor’s future is still in question. On Friday, Caylor had his second death penalty hearing. In July 2008 Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson at the Value Lodge Hotel in Panama City. Her mother reported her missing and two days later, […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
Three people charged with manslaughter in multiple overdoses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said 288 people overdosed on opioids in Bay County last year, and 31 of them died. BCSO investigators charged three people in connection to three of those deaths. “If we have this number of deaths from any other cause, there would be absolute outrage,” Bay […]
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
WJHG-TV
Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff is giving more details on the deputy-involved shooting that killed what officials say was an armed suspect. “It’s the hardest thing I believe any law-enforcement officer has to do is to make a decision to do that,” Adkinson said. “They acted professionally, they acted courageously, and this individual posed a clear and present danger to the public.”
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
wtvy.com
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
WJHG-TV
More charges filed in Michael Johnson case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson. In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering...
wdhn.com
Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 16, 2022
Nicholas Mannion: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Selman: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Samuel Hodges: Violation of county probation- sentenced to six months in jail with 36 days’ time served. Willie Fant: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Albert Lane: Aggravated assault with...
Fort Walton Beach man arrested, charged with manslaughter for 2018 overdose death: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man in connection to a 2018 overdose death of a Fort Walton Beach man, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Roderick Eugene Bryant, 42, of Fort Walton Beach was charged with manslaughter. The 33-year-old victim overdosed and died from […]
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Alabama woman allegedly involved in online relationship with attorney pleads guilty to charges
HOUSTON CO, Ala (WDHN)— An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has pleaded guilty before jury selection was finished. According to the plea agreement, Jamie Connolly 52, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession with intent to distribute and will serve four years of a […]
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
Collision between pedestrian, truck leads to man’s death in Gadsden County
A man is dead following an incident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 90 at Woodberry Road in Gadsden County.
