Washington County, FL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 17, 2022

Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Antonio Reyes Rivera, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Rivera stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
WMBB

Death penalty hearing held for Matthew Caylor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a decade in prison, Matthew Caylor’s future is still in question. On Friday, Caylor had his second death penalty hearing.  In July 2008 Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson at the Value Lodge Hotel in Panama City. Her mother reported her missing and two days later, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WMBB

Three people charged with manslaughter in multiple overdoses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials said 288 people overdosed on opioids in Bay County last year, and 31 of them died. BCSO investigators charged three people in connection to three of those deaths. “If we have this number of deaths from any other cause, there would be absolute outrage,” Bay […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
SNEADS, FL
WJHG-TV

Investigations ongoing after suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff is giving more details on the deputy-involved shooting that killed what officials say was an armed suspect. “It’s the hardest thing I believe any law-enforcement officer has to do is to make a decision to do that,” Adkinson said. “They acted professionally, they acted courageously, and this individual posed a clear and present danger to the public.”
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
wtvy.com

Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

More charges filed in Michael Johnson case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have filed additional charges against former Community Services Director Michael Johnson. In October, Johnson was charged with grand theft of over $100,000 after allegedly stealing from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. On Monday, detectives reportedly charged Johnson with money laundering...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan restauranteur says harassment and slander of her name are the reasons for her $25 million request

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan restaurant owner is asking for millions of dollars to be paid after she says she was harassed and slandered. Latonya Dorsey, the owner of Mama T’s is asking for $25 million from the city of Dothan after her bid for the child feeding program that is now under federal investigation was exposed, to another business that eventually outbid her.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for November 16, 2022

Nicholas Mannion: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Joshua Selman: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Samuel Hodges: Violation of county probation- sentenced to six months in jail with 36 days’ time served. Willie Fant: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Albert Lane: Aggravated assault with...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WMBB

Inmate killed in Jackson County

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

