Lake Charles American Press

Republicans win, flip control of US House

Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Keep funding Ukraine freedom

The unholy war being waged in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin has troubled me since the first day the Russian president launched the invasion of the country that was formerly part of the Soviet Union. How could it happen, I wondered, and no one trying to stop it?. The risks were...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in first visit to Ukraine as PM

Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm the UK’s continued support for the war-torn country. The visit is Mr Sunak’s first to the region since he became prime minister last month. His predecessor Boris Johnson was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and developed a personal friendship with President Zelensky. Earlier this week Mr Sunak used the G20 in Bali to urge other world leaders to take a harder line against Russian aggression. Mr Sunak said: "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom."We are with you all the way", he told President...

