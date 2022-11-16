Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm the UK’s continued support for the war-torn country. The visit is Mr Sunak’s first to the region since he became prime minister last month. His predecessor Boris Johnson was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and developed a personal friendship with President Zelensky. Earlier this week Mr Sunak used the G20 in Bali to urge other world leaders to take a harder line against Russian aggression. Mr Sunak said: "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom."We are with you all the way", he told President...

19 MINUTES AGO