ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia

By The Associated Press
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4h3C_0jCJdhAx00

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.

Biden spoke after he convened an "emergency" meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the attack that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border.

"There is preliminary information that contests that," Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. "It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."

It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn't been fired by Russia at all. Ukraine still maintains stocks of former Soviet and Russian-made weaponry, including the S-300 air-defense missile system.

The president, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his "deep condolences" for the loss of life. Biden promised on Twitter "full U.S support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," and "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO."

Biden said that he briefed the allies on his conversations with Duda and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and that there was "Total unanimity among the folks at the table" to support Poland's investigation into the attack.

"I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened," Biden said. "And then we're going to collectively determine our next step as we investigate."

Meeting at a large round table in a ballroom in his hotel, the U.S. president hosted the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, along with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands.

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland's president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was "most probably" Russian-made, but that is being still verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a NATO country.

The foundation of the NATO alliance is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all, making the source of the missile launch critical for determining next steps.

Biden also said the leaders condemned "the latest series of Russian missile attacks," referring to the confirmed Russian strikes in recent days that have targeted Ukraine's power grid and caused widespread blackouts.

"The moment when the world came together at the G-20 to urge de-escalation, Russia continues to escalate in Ukraine, while we're meeting," Biden said. "There were scores and scores of missile attacks in western Ukraine."

Biden and his allies had set out to isolate Russia at the G-20 summit and the group's final communique was expected to show that "most" of the nations in the G-20 condemn Russia's invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelensky in first visit to Ukraine as PM

Rishi Sunak has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and confirm the UK’s continued support for the war-torn country. The visit is Mr Sunak’s first to the region since he became prime minister last month. His predecessor Boris Johnson was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and developed a personal friendship with President Zelensky. Earlier this week Mr Sunak used the G20 in Bali to urge other world leaders to take a harder line against Russian aggression. Mr Sunak said: "Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom."We are with you all the way", he told President...
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

KYIV, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv. "During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The Independent

Cop27: Draft loss and damage text says countries will set up fund

A fund to respond to loss and damage in vulnerable countries caused by the climate crisis looks set to be agreed at Cop27 in what would be a major breakthrough that could unlock progress in the rest of the talks.In a draft text on the most contentious agenda item at the crucial climate summit, the Egyptian presidency has proposed establishing a fund for compensating poor nations that have suffered loss and damage due to the climate crisis fuelled by rich nations’ greenhouse gas emissions.A loss and damage fund is the key demand of developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy