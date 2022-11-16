ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

The Suburban Times

Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal

Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Citizen Group Opposing Possible Thurston County Airport Draws Large Crowd

More than 200 people gathered Monday night to hear local activists spell out why they staunchly oppose a possible new airport in Thurston County. "Stop the Thurston Airport," a citizen advocacy group, hosted the evening event at Grace Community Covenant Church on Wiggins Road. Attendees crowded the meeting room, forcing many to stand along the walls.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County

Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Mark Armstrong is Tumwater’s Firefighter of the Year

Tumwater named fire prevention officer Mark Armstrong as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year during a city council meeting yesterday, November 15. Fire Chief Brian Hurley presented Armstrong with a plaque recognizing his work along with a United States flag flown both at the United States and Washington State capitols.
TUMWATER, WA
The Center Square

King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending

(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Providence St. Peter Hospital and the Power of Its Volunteers

Although often unnoticed, volunteers make a big difference in the day-to-day at Providence St. Peter Hospital. “Who doesn’t like feeling needed and helpful? That’s how it is for me with the staff and patients coming in,” says Naomi, Providence Information Desk volunteer. Volunteers support hospital staff...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve

Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia committee to review 15 applicants for bicycle and pedestrian committee seats

There are 15 applicants for four Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) seats, staff liaison Michelle Swanson announced at the BPAC meeting held Wednesday, November 16. Strategic Communications Director Kellie Purce Braseth discussed upcoming vacancies in various city boards and commissions earlier in September. Braseth said the BPAC has one...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Sidewalks in Olympia may get a big overhaul

In addressing the public's outcry for sidewalks, Public Works Director Mark Russell has requested the Land Use and Environmental Committee and the Finance Committee to evaluate sidewalk policy and the Transportation Master Plan's funding for next year's agenda. Russell was at the Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 16, to...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Miss Lewis County Program Calls for New Applicants

There she is, Miss Lewis County 2023. She might have just handed you a coffee or crossed the street in front of you. Maybe she’s the one reading the newspaper right now. But there is only one way to find out: From now through Dec. 10, women between the ages of 19 (by Dec. 31, 2023) and 26 who live, work or attend school full-time in Lewis County and have never been married can apply for the program, which offers scholarships and camaraderie to every competitor.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident

An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
OCEAN PARK, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Puyallup, WA

Puyallup is a city in Pierce County, Washington, located just a few miles from Tacoma and roughly 35 miles from Seattle. Because of its proximity to these metropolitan cities, Puyallup is a great stopover destination if you’re planning to visit those two cities. With a bustling local community, Puyallup...
PUYALLUP, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia thanks FAITH Alliance for providing micro houses to homeless

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, November 15, recognized Faith Alliance Initiative for Tiny Houses (FAITH) for their invaluable work to provide safe and healthy housing in the community. Founded in 2018, Faith Alliance has worked on projects to help reduce the number of unsheltered residents by partnering with faith...
OLYMPIA, WA

