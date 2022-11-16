There she is, Miss Lewis County 2023. She might have just handed you a coffee or crossed the street in front of you. Maybe she’s the one reading the newspaper right now. But there is only one way to find out: From now through Dec. 10, women between the ages of 19 (by Dec. 31, 2023) and 26 who live, work or attend school full-time in Lewis County and have never been married can apply for the program, which offers scholarships and camaraderie to every competitor.

