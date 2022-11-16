Read full article on original website
Friends of Spanaway Lake respond to County’s Community Village proposal
Submitted by Penny Howard, Friends of Spanaway Lake. Proposal website: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/7845/Pierce-County-Village. The board of Friends of Spanaway Lake (FOSL) takes this opportunity to address the fervent opposition to Pierce County’s proposed plan to construct a permanent micro-city for chronically homeless located in the middle of a federal and state identified wetland complex. This wetland site is protected per federal and WA State codes. The county’s village proposal relies on septic tanks for the 300-400 permanent homes. FOSL opposes the installation and use of septic systems located at the head waters of Spanaway Lake. Pierce County Spanaway Lake Technical Memo (Executive Summary) based on the Oct. 2014-2015 lake analysis stated pollutant sources of which there are 4 to Spanaway Lake, SEPTIC SYSTEMS are a major contributor…septic systems installed in shallow groundwater areas close to the lake contribute Phosphorous (P) and have the potential to contribute fecal coliform bacteria to the lake via ground water transport.
Chronicle
Citizen Group Opposing Possible Thurston County Airport Draws Large Crowd
More than 200 people gathered Monday night to hear local activists spell out why they staunchly oppose a possible new airport in Thurston County. "Stop the Thurston Airport," a citizen advocacy group, hosted the evening event at Grace Community Covenant Church on Wiggins Road. Attendees crowded the meeting room, forcing many to stand along the walls.
thejoltnews.com
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
thejoltnews.com
Mark Armstrong is Tumwater’s Firefighter of the Year
Tumwater named fire prevention officer Mark Armstrong as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year during a city council meeting yesterday, November 15. Fire Chief Brian Hurley presented Armstrong with a plaque recognizing his work along with a United States flag flown both at the United States and Washington State capitols.
Amended ordinance in Federal Way outlaws pushing shopping carts on sidewalks
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way City Council Members voted 5-2 to amend the city’s shopping cart ordinance on Tuesday. The change will make it illegal for people to push or possess a shopping cart on sidewalks or places that obstruct right of way. Council member Jack Walsh,...
King County voters, council kick off hundreds of millions in green spending
(The Center Square) – King County officials and voters agree that more funds are necessary for conservation efforts. This week, the King County Council adopted the 2023-24 biennium budget that totals about $16.4 billion. The county’s Department of Natural Resources and Parks will be allocated $19.6 million for the next two years. Broadly, the funds will go toward the preservation of green spaces, hiring 180 new positions within the department,...
thurstontalk.com
Providence St. Peter Hospital and the Power of Its Volunteers
Although often unnoticed, volunteers make a big difference in the day-to-day at Providence St. Peter Hospital. “Who doesn’t like feeling needed and helpful? That’s how it is for me with the staff and patients coming in,” says Naomi, Providence Information Desk volunteer. Volunteers support hospital staff...
Chronicle
Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site
People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater picks contractor to build new park in The Preserve
Tumwater city council authorized Mayor Debbie Sullivan to sign a contract with Tapani Inc. for the construction of The Preserve Park during a meeting held yesterday, November 15. Preserve Park will be located on Aster Street and 91st Street on the south side of Olympia Regional Airport. City Administrator John...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia committee to review 15 applicants for bicycle and pedestrian committee seats
There are 15 applicants for four Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) seats, staff liaison Michelle Swanson announced at the BPAC meeting held Wednesday, November 16. Strategic Communications Director Kellie Purce Braseth discussed upcoming vacancies in various city boards and commissions earlier in September. Braseth said the BPAC has one...
thejoltnews.com
Sidewalks in Olympia may get a big overhaul
In addressing the public's outcry for sidewalks, Public Works Director Mark Russell has requested the Land Use and Environmental Committee and the Finance Committee to evaluate sidewalk policy and the Transportation Master Plan's funding for next year's agenda. Russell was at the Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 16, to...
Chronicle
Miss Lewis County Program Calls for New Applicants
There she is, Miss Lewis County 2023. She might have just handed you a coffee or crossed the street in front of you. Maybe she’s the one reading the newspaper right now. But there is only one way to find out: From now through Dec. 10, women between the ages of 19 (by Dec. 31, 2023) and 26 who live, work or attend school full-time in Lewis County and have never been married can apply for the program, which offers scholarships and camaraderie to every competitor.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Fierce opposition to ‘mega airports’ continues to grow in 4 mostly rural counties
OLYMPIA — There’s fierce opposition to the state’s plan to build or expand airports in at least four communities along the Interstate 5 corridor. There are “Stop the airport” groups in King, Pierce and Thurston counties. That’s where the state is considering expanding existing airports...
KXRO.com
Two Pacific County drivers involved in Grays Harbor accident
An Ocean Park woman was injured in an accident outside Cosmopolis. The Washington State Patrol said that the woman was in an accident with another Pacific County driver where State Route 101 and State Route 107 connect. In a report, the 71-year-old driver from Ocean Park was traveling south on...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey Parks and Equity Commission meet jointly to discuss Corporate Sponsorship Policy improvements
The Lacey Commission On Equity and Board Of Park Commissioners had a joint meeting to review the Lacey Parks, Culture & Recreation’s (LPCR) drafted changes to the Corporate Sponsorship Policy on Monday, November 14. The sponsorship and naming rights agreement grants privileges to businesses or organizations to enter an...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Puyallup, WA
Puyallup is a city in Pierce County, Washington, located just a few miles from Tacoma and roughly 35 miles from Seattle. Because of its proximity to these metropolitan cities, Puyallup is a great stopover destination if you’re planning to visit those two cities. With a bustling local community, Puyallup...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia thanks FAITH Alliance for providing micro houses to homeless
The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, November 15, recognized Faith Alliance Initiative for Tiny Houses (FAITH) for their invaluable work to provide safe and healthy housing in the community. Founded in 2018, Faith Alliance has worked on projects to help reduce the number of unsheltered residents by partnering with faith...
