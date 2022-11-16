Read full article on original website
Related
kelo.com
Burbank, S.D., woman indicted for Vehicular Homicide, Manslaughter for role in fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Burbank, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a grand jury for her role in the death of 54-year-old Elizabeth Williams. On July 8, 2022, 59-year-old Joyce Hawley was arrested after she crashed through the garage wall of a Burbank home and drove into the backyard before striking and killing Williams.
kynt1450.com
Summit Activities Task Force
The Yankton City Commission will be getting some help with how best to utilize the Summit Activities Center. City Manager, Amy Leon, talks about what is coming…. The City Commission will next consider this, and other items on the agenda, on November 28th at the CMTEA building at 7pm.
kynt1450.com
Meridian Bridge Anniversary Needs Planning
The Yankton City Commission is looking for help in planning a celebration for one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. City Manager, Amy Leon, talks about the call for help…. For anyone interested in helping plan and organize the celebration during 2024, please contact the City Manager’s office at...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota woman charged with vehicular homicide for deadly July crash
CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota woman has been charged for a crash that killed a woman. According to court documents, Joyce Hawley, 59, of Burbank, South Dakota, was charged with vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance-methamphetamine through a grand jury out of Clay County on November 10.
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
hubcityradio.com
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS identifies two in Friday’s fatal crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the two people who died Friday afternoon in a three-car crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the DPS report, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on I-90 when it rear-ended an eastbound 2019 Toyota Prius. The pickup driver lost control, and the pickup entered the median and continued into the westbound lane, where it collided head-on with a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
kynt1450.com
Duck Pond Drying Up
The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and became aware of a recent issue with a renovation program. City Manager, Amy Leon, describs what is causing a problem…. The City will be keeping the public informed of any developments as soon as the information becomes available.
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
hubcityradio.com
SD Chamber of Commerce President address Governor’s proposal to remove grocery tax
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen gave his annual Pre-Legislative Presentation in Mitchell yesterday. He gave an election recap and a preview of the upcoming legislative session. Owen says one big issue will be the attempt to remove food from the sales tax. He says he...
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, South Dakota police say
A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside.
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Brosia Bowl opened in the Jones 421 building on Phillips avenue, they had a loyal group of customers from the food truck that launched their business. “So we are 100% plant-based. We sell grain bowls, salads, and wraps,” said Green. Early this...
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF announce Junior & Grand Marshals for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) Board of Directors selected the Junior and Grand Marshals for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. According to the Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. (DTSF) press release, the Board of Directors selected the retired CEO of Howalt+McDowell Insurance and community leader Jeff Scherschligt as the official Grand Marshal. For 35 years, Jeff led Howalt+McDowell Insurance with the mantra “Client is King,” growing the agency from a solid base to a regional leader in its field.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Comments / 0