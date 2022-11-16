ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

NAVY 78, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT

Percentages: FG .414, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pope 3-13, Anderson 2-3, Kosakowski 2-7, Nwaokorie 1-1, Roquemore 1-1, Brooks 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshimanga 5). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Roquemore 4, Nwaokorie 3, Brooks 2, Kosakowski 2, Tshimanga). Steals: 3 (Pope 2, Nwaokorie).
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Bishop Chatard's defense turns over No. 1 West Lafayette for semistate title

WEST LAFAYETTE – “One more time!” Once Bishop Chatard coach Rob Doyle yelled out those three words Friday night during his team’s postgame huddle at the West Lafayette Athletic Complex, his Trojans enthusiastically responded just as they had the past five weeks. With resounding cheers, raised arms and another postseason trophy in collective hand. ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy