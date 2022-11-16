ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

rockytopinsider.com

Star South Carolina Running Back Out Against Tennessee

South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Gamecock women crush Clemson 85-31

CLEMSON, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 15 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and six rebounds in No. 1 South Carolina's 85-31 victory over Clemson on Thursday night. It was the Gamecocks' 12th straight win over their rival. Cooke and the Gamecocks used smothering defense and accurate shooting...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Jalin Hyatt Ready To Face Home Town Gamecocks

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt grew up and played his high school football in Irmo, South Carolina just 12 miles from the University of South Carolina. Starring at local Dutch Fork High School, Hyatt earned a four-star ranking and an abundance of SEC offers. However, South Carolina never came calling to extend Hyatt a scholarship offer.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Colorado St. tops South Carolina 85-53 at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Moors scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Colorado State beat South Carolina 85-53 in the Charleston Classic. Colorado State scored 54 points in the paint - one more than South Carolina’s point total. The Gamecocks turned it over 16 times...
FORT COLLINS, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jayden Bradford, 4-star 2024 QB, names SEC team in top 4

Jayden Bradford might not be considering every team in the SEC as his next home, but there is one on the radar of the blue-chip prospect. According to his Twitter account, South Carolina is the lone representative from the conference among Bradford’s final 4. Bradford is expected to make his commitment official within the coming weeks.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
CAYCE, SC
WLTX.com

Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching. The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role. Bacon made the announcement on social media although...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season

CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC

