South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO