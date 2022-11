A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction has topped out at a a three-story, three-unit residential building at 1312 North 6th Street in Ludlow, North Philadelphia. The property ismsituated on the west side of the block between West Thompson and Master streets. Permits list Santech Construction Corp. as the contractor and a construction cost of $685,000.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO