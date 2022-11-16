ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NAVY 78, UC SAN DIEGO 69, OT

Percentages: FG .414, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Pope 3-13, Anderson 2-3, Kosakowski 2-7, Nwaokorie 1-1, Roquemore 1-1, Brooks 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Tshimanga 5). Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 5, Roquemore 4, Nwaokorie 3, Brooks 2, Kosakowski 2, Tshimanga). Steals: 3 (Pope 2, Nwaokorie).
No. 2 Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

CAL POLY (1-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Kovacikova 3-3, Shah 2-4, Toure 1-1, Willett 1-2, Anousinh 1-3, Lichtie 1-3, Bourland 0-1, Dickson 0-1, Karlin 0-1, Wu 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bourland 1) Turnovers: 20 (Bourland 3, Kovacikova 3,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

