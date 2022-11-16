ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old missing in Greensboro found

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street. All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m. There is no word on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

West Market Street reopened after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Liberty Street closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash temporarily closed a portion of a road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said the intersection of Liberty Street is closed at 24th Street for until further notice while the road is being repaired. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of Interstate 85/40 were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Thursday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road. The closure began at 7:36 p.m. and lasted until […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police car involved in crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Wanted: Reidsville police searching for man in connection to felony

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department investigators are searching for 22-year-old Orek Jaqualle Hooper in connection to a felony narcotics violation. Hooper has been known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville. Anyone with any information regarding Hooper's whereabouts is asked to call Reidsville Police Department...
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

