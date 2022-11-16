Read full article on original website
Downed power lines close South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of South Elm-Eugene Street are closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The lanes are closed between Sussmans Street and South Elm Street after power lines were downed from the crash. Duke Energy is making repairs at the scene. Drivers are encouraged to use...
18-year-old missing in Greensboro found
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
Crash with injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of West Market Street are closed following a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure was in effect for all lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Drive to Norwalk Street. All lanes were reopened at around 6:50 p.m. There is no word on […]
West Market Street reopened after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
Liberty Street closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash temporarily closed a portion of a road in Winston-Salem Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said the intersection of Liberty Street is closed at 24th Street for until further notice while the road is being repaired. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving...
Interstate 40 crash shuts down lane near West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue. The closure began at 2:50 p.m. and lasted until 3:38 p.m. Maps showed nearly three miles of […]
Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two right lanes of Interstate 85/40 were closed following a crash in Guilford County on Thursday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road. The closure began at 7:36 p.m. and lasted until […]
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
2 crashes on US-52 shut down lanes near North Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes on US-52 closed multiple lanes of the highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The first crash occurred on the northbound side of US-52 at Mile Marker 110, near Exit 110 for North Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The closure began at 3:47 p.m. […]
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
Crash temporarily closes a portion of N. Church St. in Greensboro until further notice
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a road in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Greensboro Police Department said the 2400 block of North Church Street is closed for an extended period of time until further notice. Police said drivers are encouraged to find an alternate...
WXII 12
Greensboro police car involved in crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a crash involving a police car and another vehicle. Police said there was a vehicle collision in the 2900 block of Patterson Street at 9:41 p.m. Tuesday. Three people reported minor injuries, police said. All three were checked out including the officer.
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas […]
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down US-29 N at 16th St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The northbound lanes of US-29 North have since reopened. The northbound lanes of US-29 North at 16th Street will be temporarily shut down and diverted after a crash Monday night until further notice, according to Police. Drivers are asked to use caution or use alternate...
WXII 12
18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
Wanted: Reidsville police searching for man in connection to felony
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police Department investigators are searching for 22-year-old Orek Jaqualle Hooper in connection to a felony narcotics violation. Hooper has been known to frequent Greensboro and the west side of Reidsville. Anyone with any information regarding Hooper's whereabouts is asked to call Reidsville Police Department...
Shooting leaves 3 injured on Sugar Maple Dr. in Browns Summit
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Three people were injured in a shooting in Browns Summit Sunday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 12:34 a.m. Deputies received a report about a shooting on Sugar Maple Drive. When they arrived, they found three victims suffering gunshot wounds. EMS...
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
