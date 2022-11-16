Georgia Tech hits the road for the first of their final two road games for the season in a 5:30 kickoff at UNC. The Tar Heels are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. Offense - The Heels run an air raid offense. They are averaging 40.10 points per game this season. They are averaging 163.9 yards per game on the ground, and they have rushed for 19 touchdowns. Their passing stats are even more impressive. They are averaging 341.60 yards a game and they have passed for 34 touchdowns.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO