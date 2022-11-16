ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Elon vs. NC State basketball

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State is off to a 3-0 start after putting up 107 points in a dominant showing against FIU earlier this week. The Wolfpack stays home for one final tuneup against Elon on Saturday afternoon before traveling to the Bahamas to start play against No. 6 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
ELON, NC
247Sports

Know Your Foe - UNC

Georgia Tech hits the road for the first of their final two road games for the season in a 5:30 kickoff at UNC. The Tar Heels are 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. Offense - The Heels run an air raid offense. They are averaging 40.10 points per game this season. They are averaging 163.9 yards per game on the ground, and they have rushed for 19 touchdowns. Their passing stats are even more impressive. They are averaging 341.60 yards a game and they have passed for 34 touchdowns.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 24 NC State vs. Louisville 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Last Saturday couldn't have gone any worse for the Wolfpack. Not only did NC State lose to Boston College in disappointing fashion, it also lost multiple critical offensive players for the foreseeable future which will be released in the moments leading up to the game. But not...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Tyrese Proctor becoming a dangerous weapon for Duke

Tyrese Proctor decided late this summer that he was going to forego his senior year at the NBA Global Academy and reclassify up to join Duke this Fall. Then came the hurried VISA application, then playing in FIBA with the Australian National Team, then the cross-globe flight. Since August, he's been integrated in to an ever-changing roster due to injuries and then became the starting two-guard for Duke Basketball. All in a few months.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Game Day Cards Cast: Louisville vs NC State

It's game day! Louisville (6-3, 3-4) hosts NC State (7-3, 3-3) at 3:30 pm at Cardinal Stadium in what is the final home and ACC game for the Cardinals this season. A 4-point favorite, Louisville will honor a large group of seniors at the game. Louisville and NC State both...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy