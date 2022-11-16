Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City police arrest suspected porch pirate, return stolen gifts
Kansas City police officers arrest a suspected porch pirate before going door-to-door to deliver the stolen packages to their rightful owners.
Kansas City police find dozens of shell casings after illegal sideshow
Kansas City's police department said it found 100 shell casings and wrote 33 citations during an illegal sideshow over the weekend.
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
KC hit-and-run suspect shot at friends’ vehicle before Kansas arrest: officials
A 19-year-old Kansas City hit-and-run suspect is now accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle on a Linn County highway.
Police investigate double shooting in South Kansas City
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in South KC Thursday morning.
KCTV 5
Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people suffered critical injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. Police said two people in line at the Stop n Shop store in the area of Red Bridge Road and 110th Street were involved in an argument. A shooting ensued, and both suffered...
Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
Kansas City police issue PSA, warning about rise in illegal sideshows
Kansas City police say the number of illegal sideshows is climbing. Officers have issued nearly 200 citations in just a few months.
Independence police find shooting victim dead inside apartment
Independence police investigate the homicide of a woman found inside an apartment near Route 291 Frontage Road and East Larkspur Lane.
Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
KMBC.com
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
KMBC.com
Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
Jay-Z’s Team Roc hosts rally, calling for investigation into KCK police
Jay-Z's Team Roc hosted a rally where hundreds called for justice and an investigation into the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Orange EV in Riverside moving to Kansas City, Kansas
The company makes electric yard trucks, capable of pulling up to 80,000 pounds around industrial lots, requiring a lot of torque.
Police in standoff with wanted felon who won't come out of home in KCK
A man wanted in an armed felony crime in Kansas City, Kansas, came out of a house after a 4-hour standoff.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for five arson fires
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting multiple fires at four businesses overnight.
KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change
Will Howard knows exactly why bus drivers in Kansas City are stepping away from the steering wheel. “We just had an 18-year veteran say they can’t do it anymore,” said Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287, the operator union representing bus drivers in Kansas City. “She’s working at the water department now.” Since […] The post <strong>KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Senior Sucker Punched! Head Split Open – Son Says, ‘Brain Matter on Floor’ Inside Courthouse
*KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving...
Comments / 0