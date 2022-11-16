ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka man back in jail after fleeing from highway patrol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was accused of intentionally setting a house on fire in 2021, and leaving a woman in critical condition in May of 2022 following a police chase is back in the crosshairs of the Topeka Police Department. Austen Taylor Burris was again being held in the Shawnee County Detention Center […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka boy asks for help after bike is stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is looking for help after a bicycle was stolen off their property on Monday. KSNT spoke with Edward Whitlock about the theft of his 11-year-old son, Karsyn’s, bicycle. An unknown individual approached their home in central Topeka and took the bicycle before riding away on it around 4:30 a.m. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
HARRISONVILLE, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change

Will Howard knows exactly why bus drivers in Kansas City are stepping away from the steering wheel.  “We just had an 18-year veteran say they can’t do it anymore,” said Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287, the operator union representing bus drivers in Kansas City. “She’s working at the water department now.” Since […] The post <strong>KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy