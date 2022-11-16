After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.

