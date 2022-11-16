Read full article on original website
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Ja Morant responds to Charles Barkley's claim that he doesn't make his teammates better
When someone criticizes Ja Morant, it’s not uncommon to see him take a jab back on Twitter or when reporters ask him about those critiques. “I’m cool with that,” Morant said. “Everybody knows I’m going to fire back at anybody. I don’t care, honestly.”
This could be it for the Golden State Warriors - Why Steve Kerr thinks this season could be their Last Dance
Steve Kerr is facing reality this could be perhaps the last season Warriors have a chance of winning another NBA title before dismantling the team
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
He felt that the Warriors were still dealing with the locker room fiasco between Green and Poole.
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Makes NBA History
Kevin Durant made NBA history during Thursday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
TNT's Charles Barkley believes Nets' Ben Simmons should be starting
After the Brooklyn Nets (6-9) suffered a demoralizing 153-121 defeat at the hands of the upstart Sacramento Kings (7-6) on Tuesday, the crew of “Inside the NBA” talked about the state of the Nets’ offense. The Nets’ Kevin Durant scored 27 points to extend his streak of scoring at least 25 points in every game this season, but no other Net was much of a factor on offense before the game turned into a blowout.
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win
The Nets forward garnered ample flak after he shared his thoughts about the starters in a candid interview with Bleacher Report.
NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news
While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Big trade on the way? Latest theory from Lakers fans says so
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to an incredibly disappointing start this season with fans just begging for relief of any kind. Lakers fans have the highest expectations of any fanbase in the sport and the team simply has not delivered the last two years. What makes this bad...
Jae Crowder dropping big hint about his future with cryptic post?
Jae Crowder may be breaking off a little preview of what is soon to come. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward went viral this week for a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. Crowder posted a single clock emoji with no caption. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein then tweeted in the...
Clippers gearing up to steal yet another much-valued Lakers target
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been very interesting the last three or so years. While the Clippers have absolutely dominated the head-to-head matchup in this new era of the LA rivalry, the Lakers are the team that has a championship to show for it. Many assumed...
Memphis Grizzlies players shoot down Charles Barkley’s comments about Ja Morant
NBA Hall of Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley made headlines ahead of Tuesday’s Memphis Grizzlies game against the New Orleans Pelicans when he said Ja Morant has to learn to make his teammates better. "The next evolution for Ja is he's got to make players around him...
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
Karl-Anthony Towns showed great leadership by including Rudy Gobert in the offense after the center was getting frustrated.
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Major Star On Thursday
Things aren’t going as well as they could be for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Yes, the team is currently the fourth team in the Eastern Conference, which is quite admirable and impressive. There is also no doubt that they are one of the most exciting and promising young...
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
