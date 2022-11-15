L.A. rapper Blueface arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas

Los Angeles rapper Blueface, shown in 2019, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure," police said.

Blueface was wanted in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting in the 6000 block of Windy Road, police said.

Further details were not immediately provided by law enforcement.

In the days after the alleged shooting, Blueface posted a clip from the music video for his song "Better Days 2 (Pain in the Ghetto)" to his Instagram page. The music video shows the rapper in jail wearing an orange jumpsuit.

The clip opens with the lyrics: "One suspect, two victims, hurt all three they kids / Four, five shots, all it took to get ’em 40 years."

Video of Blueface's arrest obtained by TMZ on Tuesday evening shows the rapper sitting outside a business with his girlfriend. Seconds later, men dressed in civilian clothing, who may have been plainclothes officers, pin the rapper against a wall, handcuff him and walk him away.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .