UVA decided to take disciplinary action against Chris Jones. Why didn't they?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Student affairs at the University of Virginia decided to take disciplinary action against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. on October 27 after two incidents related to firearms, but their report was never transported to the University Judiciary Committee (UJC), according to UVA spokesperson Brian Coy.

"In the wake of the shooting yesterday, student affairs officials discovered that the report had not been transmitted to the UJC and are working to correct that. It is important to note that the UJC is a judiciary body. In order to serve due process, their proceedings customarily take weeks or months," Coy wrote in a statement.

Jones is accused of shooting five students on Sunday night. Three of them died .

Coy said UVA Student Affairs was investigating a potential hazing issue on September 15 when a student said Jones possessed a gun. However, that student had not seen Jones in possession of the gun.

"The comment about owning a gun was not made in conjunction with a threat. In the course of their investigation, university officials spoke with Mr. Jones’ roommate, who gave no indication of the presence of any weapons," Coy said.

During the course of the investigation, the university found that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in 2021.

He received a 12-month suspended sentence and a small fine.

"Throughout the investigation, Mr. Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with University officials who were seeking additional information about the claims that he had a firearm and about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction. Accordingly, on October 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action," Coy said.

Coy admitted the escalation never happened.

