Delegate Tim Anderson (R-Va.) has strong words following Trump's announcement

By Kurt Williams
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
Some strong comments are coming from a local Republican state delegate about Former President Donald Trump's announcement about a run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Republican Tim Anderson has been critical of the former president, following a string of losses of Trump-backed candidates in last week's mid-terms.

Anderson told News 3's Kurt Williams, the announcement will be bad for the party.

"It will splinter it," Anderson said. "And so you'll see all kinds of hatred, labeling for people that don't believe that Trump is the only stand-bearer for the party. It's a very intolerant culture in the republican party and you're going to see a civil war in our party."

Williams asked Anderson whether Trump will be the Republican nominee.

"I don't think he will be. I don't think the GOP will tolerate it again," Anderson said. "He does not understand that the political landscape has changed."

But it's not just Tim Anderson who is saying it's not the right time anymore.

"It's going to be a huge exodus from the Republican Party that's going to say, we have other people who can carry this mantle for us and we're going to go in a different direction," Anderson said. "Look at DeSantis in Florida, a landslide victory. So if you're a Republican, you're looking at guys like that. You're looking at guys like Glenn Youngkin who can actually win states like Virginia, to carry that conservative mantle and there's a belief that only Trump can do it—that is something we reject."

Anderson's not the only outspoken Virginia Republican critical of Trump. Last week Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, also said it's time for Republicans to move on from Trump.

Comments / 76

Gary Bonelli
2d ago

Trumps ego had his security force block exits for people trying to leave his announcement speech he wanted to make the crowd look big!WHAT A EGO, LOCK HIM UP!

Reply
21
Mitch Carter
2d ago

I'm enjoying the show so far. As the Republican party continues to eat its own the show will get better.

Reply
33
Thomas Robinson
2d ago

trump for speaker of the house. if he loses the presidential election. if he can't totally destroy the republican party from above. he can destroy it from within.

Reply
8
