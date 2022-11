A person was found dead inside a burning home near 61st and Stark on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD).

Crews responded to the house fire shortly after 7 p.m.

TMJ4 A person was found dead inside a burning home near 61st and Stark on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the cause of the fire is undetermined but it does not appear to be suspicious.

The man who died was 68-years-old.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip