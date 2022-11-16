Read full article on original website
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police are investigating the theft of landscaping equipment from a Valley Road home, reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday. An online petition opposed to the West School cell tower proposal has garnered nearly 600 digital signatures. It says, in part: “Better cell coverage is a good idea, but not a tower 600 feet behind our school. Let’s not experiment with our kids. Let’s not take this risk. Young children, especially their brains, are more susceptible to non-ionizing radiation. Period. No study can say definitively that cell towers near kids are safe, and many say they’re not.”
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: D.R. Merritt
The photo taken in 1896 (at 3:55 p.m. according to the clock above the door) shows Dewitt R. Merritt, local businessman, at his location on 97 Main Street. Mr. Merritt is the gentleman standing on the right side of the doorway. Standing opposite is Alan Patterson. The boy sitting on the steps is Benjamin F. Weed who was about 14 at the time.
Coyote Attacks 2 Local Residents On Walk In North Salem
A town in the region is warning residents to be on the lookout for a rabid coyote after two residents were attacked while walking. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 17 shortly after 5 p.m. in North Salem on Turkey Hill Road. One person was bitten...
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
Planning Board OKs drive-in restaurant and retail building on Rt. 58, self-storage warehouse in Polish Town, townhouses on Third Street
A site plan for a drive-in restaurant and a 5,000-square foot retail building on Route 58 and Osborn Avenue gained final approval Thursday from the Riverhead Planning Board. The board voted 3-1 to approve the site plan, with member Joseph Baier voting no and member George Nunnaro absent. “I think...
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower.
zip06.com
Branford Man Arrested for Guilford Hit and Run
Police have announced an arrest in a vehicle/bicycle accident that occurred on Nov. 12 along the 400-block stretch of Leetes Island Road. The accident closed roads in the area for several hours while police investigated, and the Guilford Police Department (GPD) credits a “good Samaritan” with possibly saving the victim’s life by rendering immediate aid.
Man banned from LIRR for two years, first ban in MTA history: officials
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history came Thursday after a man pleaded guilty to sex abuse in Suffolk County, MTA union officials said. Michael Harewood entered a guilty plea and accepted a two-year ban from using the Long Island Rail Road as part of the terms of his […]
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Long Island police seek person responsible for putting camera in high school bathroom
A hidden camera was allegedly found inside a bathroom at Bay Shore High School. The school district and the local police are working to find the person responsible for this.
New Haven Independent
State Rep. Rochelle To Hold Office Hours At Valley Diner In Derby
DERBY — State Representative Kara Rochelle (D – Ansonia, Derby) will hold an in-person Community Coffee Event on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the back room of the Valley Diner, 636 New Haven Ave, Derby. There will be an additional session next...
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge
[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police
A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
Naugatuck Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of 1-Year-Old
Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who is a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck. The suspect is believed to be Christopher Francisquini, age 31, address unknown, said the Naugatuck...
