Box score from No. 4 Kentucky basketball’s 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Michigan State University in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the unranked Spartans, 84-77.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against South Carolina State on Thursday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 22

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8

Steals: Cason Wallace, 8

Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 5

Minutes: Cason Wallace, 44

Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 2-5, Sahvir Wheeler 2-6, Antonio Reeves 1-3, Jacob Toppin 1-3, CJ Fredrick 1-6

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Antonio Reeves (12) scored five points during Kentucky’s loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

South Carolina State at No. 4 Kentucky

What: Tribute Classic

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: South Carolina State 0-3, Kentucky 2-1

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-67 on March 13, 1998, in the NCAA Tournament at Atlanta