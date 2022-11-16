Box score from No. 4 Kentucky basketball’s 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Michigan State University in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the unranked Spartans, 84-77.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game against South Carolina State on Thursday night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 22
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8
Steals: Cason Wallace, 8
Blocks: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 5
Minutes: Cason Wallace, 44
Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 2-5, Sahvir Wheeler 2-6, Antonio Reeves 1-3, Jacob Toppin 1-3, CJ Fredrick 1-6
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
South Carolina State at No. 4 Kentucky
What: Tribute Classic
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: South Carolina State 0-3, Kentucky 2-1
Series: Kentucky leads 1-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-67 on March 13, 1998, in the NCAA Tournament at Atlanta
