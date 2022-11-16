ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
CONNECTICUT STATE
racer.com

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
