Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Bubba Wallace is poised for a breakout season in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. The post Bubba Wallace Is Set Up For a Big Jump in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series
NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
Hendrick Motorsports expected to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023
Hendrick Motorsports is expected to compete at select races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2023 season, including oval tracks and road courses.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
JR Motorsports provides big update on NASCAR Cup Series
JR Motorsports provides a significant update on racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as early as 2024 with charter prices skyrocketing.
CBS Sports
Ryan Preece hired to drive No. 41 for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that it has promoted Ryan Preece to the full-time driver of the No. 41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2023. The 32-year old driver and NASCAR Modified standout from Berlin, Connecticut, spent the 2022 season as Stewart-Haas Racing's reserve driver while also running a partial schedule across NASCAR's top three series.
racer.com
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing
Justin Allgaier is on the same Xfinity Series path as Elliott Sadler, which isn't a good thing. The post Justin Allgaier Has Become the New Elliott Sadler of the Xfinity Series, But That’s Not a Good Thing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season
NASCAR provided many exciting storylines during the 2022 season, but three moments were downright heartbreaking. The post The 3 Most Heartbreaking Stories of the 2022 NASCAR Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
