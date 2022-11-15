Read full article on original website
Jackson State leads SWAC, state in Graduation Success Rate
Jackson State student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, once again leading the conference and the state of Mississippi in Graduation Success Rate. The post Jackson State leads SWAC, state in Graduation Success Rate appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Second Quarter Shift Lifts Jackson State Past Louisiana in Preseason WNIT
Second Quarter Shift Lifts Jackson State Past Louisiana in Preseason WNIT. The Tigers held the Cajuns to 4 points in the 2nd quarter.
Alcorn Looks to Snap JSU’s Winning Streak
LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn versus Jackson State always brings out the dramatics on and off the field. This year the Braves have struggled for parts of the season, but a win over the Tigers would put that all behind them. In recent years ASU has dominated the series, but they will be heavy underdogs taking […]
WLBT
JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Lady Tigers upset the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 69-63 Tuesday in their second game at the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament. After starting off the season suffering tough defeats against the University of North Carolina and the University of Colorado, the...
WTOK-TV
JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State defensive standout accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.
vicksburgnews.com
Gators improve to 7-0 after defeating Brandon
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball made a comeback to defeat Brandon 71-69 and remain undefeated. The first quarter started off rough for the Gators as they trailed 24-13. The Bulldogs also had the momentum with a decent halftime lead later on in the game. Things would pick up in...
Clinton, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mississippifreepress.org
Capital Murder Inmate Seeks Parole Under New Law, But Attorney General Says No
Glen Conley had just parked his Nissan vehicle outside his workplace, Supreme Healthcare Corporation, in Houston, Texas, in August 1997, when two men followed him inside. “Glen Conley, I have a warrant for your arrest. You’re wanted for capital murder back in Mississippi,” one of the men said, as Conley related to the Mississippi Free Press by phone from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Miss., in May.
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County schools receive $600,000 grant
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State-invested Pre-K programs will be coming to the Jefferson Davis County School District after it was awarded a part of a $15 million grant to fund the initiative. JDCSD, which received $600,000, was the lone school system in the Pine Belt to be funded.
kicks96news.com
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
Madison County Journal
Columbia opening at Renaissance
Columbia Sportswear, a global outdoor leader known for its innovative outdoor apparel and footwear, will be joining the Ridgeland community with the opening of a brand store at The Renaissance at Colony Park, the first of its kind in Mississippi. . To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Nov....
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
WAPT
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
mageenews.com
CO-LIN CROWNS MOST BEAUTIFUL
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.
mageenews.com
Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Co-Lin Wesson Campus Commercial Truck Driving class completes; upcoming dates set. WESSON- Copiah-Lincoln Community College Workforce Education Department facilitated Commercial Truck...
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
Madison County Journal
Revell Ace Hardware renovating Madison Ace store
MADISON — The Madison Ace Hardware store here on Highway 51 is becoming Revell Ace Hardware’s eighth location soon. Madison alderman approved the renovation and remodeling plans during their Nov. 15 meeting with a unanimous vote. Joe Rooks, one of the owners of Revell Ace Hardware, said the...
WAPT
Mississippi governor addresses 2024 executive budget proposal
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves addressed the 2024 executive budget recommendation Thursday. Reeves said he wants to continue the Capitol police's intensity and presence in the complex improvement district downtown. "Here's the basic deal. If you commit a crime in the capitol city, you're going to get caught,...
