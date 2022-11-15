Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Vivian McRee of Wesson (center) was recently crowned Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s 2022-2023 Most Beautiful at the annual Trillium Beauty Pageant held on the college’s Wesson Campus. McRee is a freshman on the Wesson Campus majoring in Biology. She serves as Vice President of the Alpha Omega Science Club, is a Co-Lin Cheerleader, and is a member of the Baptist Student Union and Phi Theta Kappa. She is the daughter of Jon and Johnna McRee.

WESSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO