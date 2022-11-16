CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO