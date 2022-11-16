Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wisconsin public schools to receive record donation from Common School Fund
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sarah Godlewski, Chair of the BCPL and State Treasurer, announced today that a record $52 million will be distributed to public schools across Wisconsin. This number represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. The funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to...
WSAW
UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
nbc15.com
Madison area health systems report high volume of emergency department visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency departments across the Madison area are seeing increased visits and longer than usual wait times, numbers which only seem to continue to grow through the fall. “The volume of patients seeking care in our emergency departments and our urgent cares is really high, like a...
nbc15.com
Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program
nbc15.com
DHS: Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase to support health care workers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase in the fiscal year 2023. The announcement from DHS said cost coverage will increase from 77% in 2022 to 91% in 2023. The change comes from a recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, which ties the increase to supporting health care workers’ wages and benefits.
nbc15.com
Good Shepherd Church to offer in-person Thanksgiving meals again
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner events, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is set on Thursday to serve dinners inside their Madison location, the church announced. Thursday, November 24 will be the church’s 28th Thanksgiving Day Meal, and the church, located at the corner of Whitney...
nbc15.com
UW Health urges proper tree stand installation and use to prevent injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As gun deer season gets underway this weekend, health care workers are urging hunters to properly install and use tree stands to prevent themselves from getting hurt. UW Health Trauma Surgeon Dr. Lee Faucher said Friday that tree stand falls are some of the most common...
madisoncommons.org
Lack of units in Madison, ever-growing population results in racial disparities in housing
As housing and rent prices continue to rise in Madison, design justice may be the key to affordable housing progress. Madison organization sets an example for affordable housing amidst the city’s growing population to address the housing crisis within low-income communities. University of Wisconsin–Madison urban planning professor Kurt Paulsen...
RSV cases continue to put strain on hospital systems across the state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to strain hospitals across the state. Emergency departments are busy as cases rise.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing. Hosted by John Stofflet and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin expands family planning services
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced its expanding birth control and family planning services at two of its locations.
nbc15.com
City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center
CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
nbc15.com
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
nbc15.com
Respect for Marriage Act advances through Congress
nbc15.com
Madison Public Market project to move forward
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the 2023 budget including $4.5 million in additional funding for the Madison Public Market project to move forward. Despite the budget passing, some alders felt the $4.5 million should be used to support affordable housing rather than the public market project. Mayor...
nbc15.com
Dane County to allocate $750,000 towards opiate and fentanyl death prevention efforts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County announced Friday a $750,000 emergency initiative aimed at addressing opiate and fentanyl epidemics. The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act will help distribute fentanyl testing strips and Narcan kits and will aim to increase awareness about the deadly epidemic, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
nbc15.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
captimes.com
In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding
Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
