Madison, WI

WSAW

Wisconsin public schools to receive record donation from Common School Fund

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sarah Godlewski, Chair of the BCPL and State Treasurer, announced today that a record $52 million will be distributed to public schools across Wisconsin. This number represents a notable 27% increase from the 2022 distribution. The funds will be used by librarians and media specialists to...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys. The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program

After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS: Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase to support health care workers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that Medicaid cost coverage for nursing homes will increase in the fiscal year 2023. The announcement from DHS said cost coverage will increase from 77% in 2022 to 91% in 2023. The change comes from a recommendation from the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, which ties the increase to supporting health care workers’ wages and benefits.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Good Shepherd Church to offer in-person Thanksgiving meals again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner events, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is set on Thursday to serve dinners inside their Madison location, the church announced. Thursday, November 24 will be the church’s 28th Thanksgiving Day Meal, and the church, located at the corner of Whitney...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forget twelve drummers drumming. NBC15 Sounds of the Season returns to bring you students from twelve local high schools singing. Hosted by John Stofflet and Leigh Mills, Sounds of the Season will air at 10 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve and again at 8 a.m. Sunday, Christmas Day, right here on NBC15.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center

CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant

The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward.
DANE COUNTY, WI
telecompetitor.com

TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues

TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Respect for Marriage Act advances through Congress

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Public Market project to move forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Common Council approved the 2023 budget including $4.5 million in additional funding for the Madison Public Market project to move forward. Despite the budget passing, some alders felt the $4.5 million should be used to support affordable housing rather than the public market project. Mayor...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly at half-staff Monday to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade that claimed six lives and injured dozens more. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered on Monday, Nov. 21, to mark one year since the...
WAUKESHA, WI
captimes.com

In first budget meeting, City Council nixes River Food Pantry funding

Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment. But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility. First, the council moved through changes recommended...
MADISON, WI

