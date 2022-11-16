ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
CAYCE, SC
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas

The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-South Carolina Gameday Preview

Looking for a preview of the Tennessee-South Carolina game from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and TheBigSpur’s John Whittle (from his home in Columbia) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview Saturday’s game between fifth-ranked Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

