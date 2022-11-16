Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
Related
Another Clemson lineman's playing days are over
Clemson was hoping to get a piece of its depth along the offensive line back at some point in the future, but that won't be happening. Mason Trotter has been practicing this fall but hasn't played in a (...)
CBS Sports
How to watch South Carolina vs. Tennessee: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Tennessee 9-1; South Carolina 6-4 The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while USC will be stumbling in from a loss.
WLTX.com
Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC
CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Ole Miss-Arkansas
The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) look to continue their recent success against the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5) in a Southeastern Conference West Division contest Saturday in Fayetteville. Arkansas leads the all-time series — which began in 1908 — 36–29–1. However, Ole Miss has won three of the past four...
GoVols247 Podcast: Tennessee-South Carolina Gameday Preview
Looking for a preview of the Tennessee-South Carolina game from both sides?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and TheBigSpur’s John Whittle (from his home in Columbia) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to preview Saturday’s game between fifth-ranked Tennessee and South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Davidson
South Carolina is looking for a rebound against Davidson after their tough outing against a solid Colorado State team.
Tennessee players excited to debut new orange helmets against South Carolina
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is excited about the Vols breaking out their new orange helmets against South Carolina, mostly because his players, who were heavily involved in the process of picking them out and adding them to tï¿½
GoVols247 staff picks: No. 5 Vols at South Carolina, other Week 12 games
Every week throughout this season, GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, Ben McKee and Wes Rucker will make their predictions for the biggest games in college football — focusing on the Southeastern Conference and top-25 teams — and, of course, weigh in on how Tennessee will fare. If...
A look back at Tennessee's win at South Carolina in 2000
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup. Each week, Vols Wire will look back at one of...
Comments / 0