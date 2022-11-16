ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

3 Family Members In Florida Found Dead At Home In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Three members of a family in Hernando County, Florida, died in what police believed to be an apparent double murder followed by a suicide. Hernando County Sheriff's deputies first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill at around 2 p.m. Monday, WFLA reported.
Suspect arrested for threatening, robbing employees at Tampa Burger King

The Tampa Police Department arrested a suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras threatening fast food workers on Friday evening. Shortly after 5:30 PM on November 18, 2022, an adult male entered the Burger King located at 611 S Dale Mary Highwaydemanding free food from the employees. The employees refused, leading the suspect to remove a pair of pliers from his pocket and begin to threaten the employees. The suspect banged.
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin

A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
