Texas State

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Inflection point for Republicans

There have been a number of moments in Donald Trump’s political career in which it seemed like his party might abandon him. Republicans have arrived at yet another inflection point, with Trump announcing Tuesday night his intent to run for president once again in 2024. The party now has a choice to make: declare fealty to its leader, or face his wrath.
Bryan College Station Eagle

We should be better than Trump thinks

WASHINGTON — Running for president in 1968, Alabama Gov. George Wallace thought he spotted a problem: “We got too much dignity in government.”. Thirteen presidential elections later, voters solved that problem. Now they can make amends by closing the Donald Trump parenthesis in U.S. history. The first, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and who later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Obama administration. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision to appoint a special counsel.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Ways to uphold our U.S. Constitution

"The Equal Rights Amendment is long dead" (Eagle, Nov. 16) It was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states, needing 38 of them to ratify it within seven years. It died for many good reasons, such as the deadline and Amendment 14 saying the same thing. Congress...
Bryan College Station Eagle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.
INDIANA STATE

