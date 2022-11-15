ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account following poll

Twitter’s new CEO appears to have undone an unprecedented moment in the history of American politics. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be reinstating former president Donald Trump. Minutes after Musk made the announcement, Trump’s personal account, which he had used for years leading up to and throughout his presidency became active. Previously, […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Canine Companions trains dogs to serve as assistance animals

Mass. — Canine Companions matches highly trained assistance dogs with people with disabilities, free of charge, and the partnership is life-enhancing. A local volunteer for Canine Companions joined meteorologist Jason Brewer to talk about her experience volunteering. Volunteers teach the puppies life and socialization skills before they go to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy