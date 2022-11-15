Read full article on original website
Musk reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter account following poll
Twitter’s new CEO appears to have undone an unprecedented moment in the history of American politics. On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that Twitter would be reinstating former president Donald Trump. Minutes after Musk made the announcement, Trump’s personal account, which he had used for years leading up to and throughout his presidency became active. Previously, […]
Canine Companions trains dogs to serve as assistance animals
Mass. — Canine Companions matches highly trained assistance dogs with people with disabilities, free of charge, and the partnership is life-enhancing. A local volunteer for Canine Companions joined meteorologist Jason Brewer to talk about her experience volunteering. Volunteers teach the puppies life and socialization skills before they go to...
Colorado mass shooter stopped by 'heroic' people inside club: police
The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub, killing at least five people, was stopped by two "heroic" people inside the club, police told a press conference Sunday. The suspect in Colorado Springs entered Club Q and "immediately began shooting at people inside," police chief Adrian Vasquez told a press conference.
