Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares 2 family favorite Gullah recipes from new cookbook 'The Way Home'
Kardea Brown joined "Good Morning America" to share two recipes from her new cookbook "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes." The host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" celebrates the Gullah/Geechee culinary traditions of her family's roots and expands her story in this debut cookbook, which explores her relationship with the cuisine that laid a foundation for Southern cooking.
12tomatoes.com
Coconut Burfi Brownies
A special take on the classic brownie. Fans of Indian cuisine will know burfi as a creamy, sweet dessert that’s often spiced with cardamom. The base is made from milk powder or condensed milk and the other main flavor in different burfi recipes can vary, but cashew, mango, coconut, or almond are popular additions. This creates a complex taste combination.
This Southern Sweet Potato Casserole Lives Up to Its Amazing Reputation
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first read about the Southern roots of sweet potato casserole, I knew I wanted to see if the legendary Edna Lewis had a version and was delighted to discover that she did. Hers is a brown sugar and pecan topped recipe she wrote with Scott Peacock for their bookThe Gift of Southern Cooking. Their book combines Lewis’s Virginia roots with Peacock’s Alabama tradition.
How ‘The Menu’ Cooked Up Its Wild Meal and Trendy Restaurant With Help From Chef Dominique Crenn
“The Menu” is one of the rare movies, along with classics like “Big Night” and “Babette’s Feast,” that revolves almost completely around a singular meal. But unlike those odes to pleasure, “The Menu” starts out as a deluxe culinary experience for the 1%, but then devolves into something much darker — and far less appetizing. Ralph Fiennes stars as the renowned Chef Slowik, whose relentless pursuit of the perfect experience threatens to drive him to madness. Anya Taylor-Joy is an unexpected dinner guest at Hawthorn, the $ 1250-a-head-restaurant situated on a lonely island, while Nicholas Hoult is her chef-worshipping foodie...
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best roast chicken.
As a cooking pro, I know the top ways to prepare the classic dish, from using salt to cure the meat to letting the bird rest before carving into it.
WKYC
Sensational sides for Thanksgiving dinner: Brioche and foie gras stuffing, sweet potato purée
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Wednesday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
WZZM 13
Thanksgiving Side Dishes | Cooking with Styles
KFMB's Shawn Styles shares his recipes for Thanksgiving side dishes that are sure to wow. From leeks au gratin to yams and potatoes, he has something for everyone.
snapshotsincursive.com
Unagi Sauce
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Unagi Sauce! Anyone who likes Japanese cuisine is familiar with the term “unagi”. You may have seen a squeeze bottle, among other sauces, in a condiment caddy placed on each table at a restaurant specializing in sushi. Those who use unagi regularly may choose to call it “Eel Sauce”, but I’ve found that term used for shock-value more than anything else, especially among family members. If you were ordering grilled eel, well sure by all means, call it that. More importantly, let’s talk about taste because unagi sauce is that thick, sweet, salty stuff you could literally slurp with a spoon. I’d recommend adding a mound of steamed rice to your plate so it wouldn’t be so obvious.
CBS News
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Melissa Clark's Vegan Mushroom Make-Ahead Gravy. This excellent vegan gravy features caramelized mushrooms and a little soy sauce for depth of flavor, making it good enough to...
Food & Wine
The 12 Best Tagines of 2022
For those new to this type of clay pot cooking, a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes, you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends.
Tom Yum Collard Greens Recipe
🦃 Southern Bistro chef and owner Justin Keith is here to help you get ready for Thanksgiving. In preparation for the big day, he’s shared the recipe for one of his favorite traditional Thanksgiving sides, collard greens. Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients: Directions: The post <strong>Tom Yum Collard Greens Recipe </strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
12tomatoes.com
Shredded Beef and Bell Pepper Stir Fry
A rich and velvety beef stir fry with tasty bell peppers and bamboo shoots!. I like having a lot of different stir fry options to work with, as we cook them often at home and they take next to no time. I like to match different base flavors and veggies along with our beef, chicken, or pork cuts. One of my go-to stir fry recipes right now is this simple Shredded Beef and Pepper stir fry. It’s sweet and flavorsome, yet can be adapted and adjusted at every stage depending on your tastes!
CBS News
Recipe: Don't Care Syrup
This recipe originated from Emil Hiss in the 1897 book "Standard Manual of Soda and Other Beverages" (which warned, "Some have indulged in the detestable practice of furnishing an alcoholic drink under this name; this should never be countenanced"). It is featured in Judy Levin's "Soda and Fizzy Drinks: A...
Thrillist
Explore Hawai‘i Food With Sheldon Simeon’s Addictive Mochiko Fried Chicken
Usually, it’s depressing to leave Maui, one of the most beautiful and culturally dynamic places on earth. One way to help assuage that pain? A stop at Tin Roof restaurant, which just so happens to be right near the island’s Kahului Airport. Situated in a semi-industrial area with...
marthastewart.com
No-Fuss Ways to Bake and Serve Cake Like the French, According to a Cookbook Author Who Lives in Paris
How do you say cake in French? Gateau. And how might you describe French cakes? They're understated and chic, timeless and tasteful. French cakes are as sophisticated and worldly as a Parisian—and also practical and reliable in a way that's truly French. The French have a knack for making...
Vegan birria ramen
Every single bite of this vegan birria ramen is bold, spicy, and a mouthful of flavors and textures. Prepare yourself for a delightful experience of the fusion of two amazing cuisines in every bite. I haven’t been able to finish this dish without staining my clothes or tablecloth, but do...
Comments / 0