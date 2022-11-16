BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic. It was described as a dramatic inspection into the lives of six fictional overdose victims. It was researched, written, and produced by 10th and 11th graders at the school. It covered all aspects of the opioid issue, from first responders to coroners and food bank operators.

