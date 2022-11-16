Read full article on original website
Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old
A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Waterbury Shooting That Injured Undercover Naugatuck Officer
A Naugatuck police officer who was shot while conducting an undercover investigation in Waterbury Wednesday night is recovering and police said Friday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. Police had been trying to identify the person or people who opened fire on an undercover police...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery
Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
Suspect in custody after hours long police standoff on Prospect St. in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A suspect is now in custody after an hours-long police standoff with a barricaded suspect on Prospect Street and Tristian Court Friday evening. Town officials said police attempted to serve a warrant at a home and have the house surrounded. Police said they saw a suspect inside the home and the […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Set Fire to American Flag Hanging From Torrington Home: Police
Torrington police are searching for the person who set an American flag on fire overnight. Officers responded to a home on Church Street Friday. They determined that around 2:10 a.m., a man dressed in all black walked up to the home, and set the American flag that was hanging from the front porch on fire. He then fled the scene, according to police.
Investigators are requesting information from the public for 4 unsolved homicides
Police believe witnesses saw something in each of the cases and investigators want to make sure they speak to anyone who has information to help close the cases.
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull
Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
NBC Connecticut
Undercover Naugatuck Officer Recovering After Being Shot in Waterbury
A Naugatuck police officer was shot while conducting an undercover operation in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Chase Parkway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 East. Officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting undercover surveillance...
fox61.com
Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park
Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
NBC Connecticut
Middlebury Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford
A 32-year-old Middlebury woman has died after hitting a truck and a guardrail on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Wednesday morning, according to state police. State police said 32-year-old Nicole Gabelman, of Middlebury, was driving a Nissan Altima and lost control on Interstate East, neat exit 56, just after 9 a.m. and hit the back to a tractor-trailer and the metal guardrail.
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
