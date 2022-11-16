ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield

There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
NAUGATUCK, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shoprite Armed Robbery

Police UPDATE: On 11/17/2022 at approximately 4 pm a woman was robbed of her purse, cell phone, and wallet at gunpoint at the Stratford Shop Rite. The victim was unharmed but the suspects fled in a stolen Jeep. Officers from surrounding towns located the vehicle and after several attempts to...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Set Fire to American Flag Hanging From Torrington Home: Police

Torrington police are searching for the person who set an American flag on fire overnight. Officers responded to a home on Church Street Friday. They determined that around 2:10 a.m., a man dressed in all black walked up to the home, and set the American flag that was hanging from the front porch on fire. He then fled the scene, according to police.
TORRINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Undercover Naugatuck Officer Recovering After Being Shot in Waterbury

A Naugatuck police officer was shot while conducting an undercover operation in Waterbury Wednesday night, according to police. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Chase Parkway near the entrance ramp to Interstate 84 East. Officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting undercover surveillance...
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

'A Horrific Incident': Police ID Son Arrested After Mother Found Fatally Stabbed In Deer Park

Police released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was arrested after his mother was found fatally stabbed at her Long Island residence. Gabriel Cabral, of Brooklyn, was arrested on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 16, after officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Cabral and his mother in Deer Park, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
DEER PARK, NY
NBC Connecticut

Middlebury Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford

A 32-year-old Middlebury woman has died after hitting a truck and a guardrail on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Wednesday morning, according to state police. State police said 32-year-old Nicole Gabelman, of Middlebury, was driving a Nissan Altima and lost control on Interstate East, neat exit 56, just after 9 a.m. and hit the back to a tractor-trailer and the metal guardrail.
MIDDLEBURY, CT

