Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a VASP license. Ripple has shifted its attention to countries outside of the US. Recently, it was announced that XRP token issuer Ripple Labs is applying for permission from Irish regulators to join the European market. Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license.

1 DAY AGO