Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Arkon Energy Secures $28M and Concludes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Boost Bitcoin Mining
The 100% sustainable data center infrastructure business Arkon Energy has announced the successful closing of a US $28 million fundraising. The Australian business has also completed acquiring Hydrokraft AS, one of Norway’s top data centers using renewable energy. The acquisition of Hydrokraft is a component of a bold strategy...
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins, warts and all
Ever since FIFA awarded the world's biggest sporting event to Qatar in 2010, the soccer tournament has been clouded by bribery, migrant deaths and questions about the country's human rights record.
Fifa World Cup revenue up by more than €1bn after taking tournament to Qatar
Fifa has increased its World Cup revenue by more than $1bn to $7.5bn after taking the tournament to Qatar, the governing body has revealed
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Seeking Regulatory Approval in the Republic of Ireland
Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a VASP license. Ripple has shifted its attention to countries outside of the US. Recently, it was announced that XRP token issuer Ripple Labs is applying for permission from Irish regulators to join the European market. Ripple has plans to apply for an electronic money license once it secures a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license.
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple and MSF Africa Collaborate To Utilize On-demand Liquidity
Ripple is looking to establish itself outside U.S, seeking approval in Ireland. MSF Africa has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution. On November 14th, American technology firm Ripple announced a collaboration with MSF Africa to “streamline [MSF Africa’s] real-time mobile payments for their customers across 35 countries.” Moreover, MSF Africa, a prominent fintech firm on the continent, has agreed to use Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) crypto solution.
thenewscrypto.com
FinTech India Summit 2022 Successfully Commenced in Chennai With TheNewsCrypto as the Official Media Partner
Point To Business Services, the well-known B2B marketing solution provider, hosted the “FinTech India Summit (FiS) & Awards 2022” on November 17th and 18th at Crowne Plaza, Chennai. Notably, TheNewsCrypto is the official media partner for FiS 2022. Eminent government officials and leading experts from banks, insurance companies, and fintech companies were present at the event to raise awareness of prominent challenges in the financial sector and the need for digital transformation.
thenewscrypto.com
BC.GAME’s World Cup Carnival Offers $2.1M and a Tesla in Prizes
Willemstad, Curaçao, 18th November, 2022, Chainwire. To mark the FIFA World Cup 2022, online gaming platform BC.GAME is offering multi-million dollar prizes via its Coco’s Carnival portal. Crypto Casino BC.GAME is a major World Cup advocate thanks to its sponsorship of the Argentine Football Association. Throughout 2022, BC.GAME...
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar Releases Report on Impact of FTX Fall in the Dapp Industry
Shockwaves were felt across the cryptocurrency markets, Web3, and the dapp industry with the sudden demise of the FTX exchange and all of its associated entities. From business as usual to bankruptcies and fraud probes took less than a week. The whole Web 3.0 sector saw the effects of this happening.
Comments / 0