Nike Launches .SWOOSH, A New Digital Community And Experience

By Martin Berrios
 3 days ago

Source: NIKE / NIke

Nike is launching .SWOOSH , a web3-enabled platform that champions athletes and serves the future of sport by creating a new, inclusive digital community and experience and a home for Nike virtual creations.

Source: NIKE / NIke

As spotted on Nice Kicks, the new digital community and experience is a home for Nike virtual creations and uses blockchain-powered technology — or what many call “web3” — to offer an inclusive, equitable place for athletes, creators, collectors and consumers to design and own the future of sport. To ensure it is a safe, trusted space, .SWOOSH has its own domain: welcome.swoosh.nike.

There, Nike Members will be able to learn about and collect virtual creations, which are typically interactive digital objects, such as virtual shoes or jerseys, that community members will soon be able to wear in digital games and immersive experiences. In some instances, community members will be able to unlock access to physical product or events like intimate conversations with athletes or designers.

This approach meets consumers wherever they play and shop sport and offers a gateway into a new digital arena, says Ron Faris, GM of Nike Virtual Studios. “We are shaping a marketplace of the future with an accessible platform for the web3-curious,” Faris says. “In this new space, the .SWOOSH community and Nike can create, share, and benefit together.”

In 2023 Nike will debut its first digital collection shaped by the platform’s community. Shortly after the first digital collection drops, members will be able to enter a community challenge to win the opportunity to co-create virtual product with Nike. Those winners can earn a royalty on the virtual product they help co-create.

You can go here to learn more about the platform and how to join the community which launches Friday, Nov. 18.

Photo: NIKE

