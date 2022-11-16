Read full article on original website
858 Lee
3d ago
👏🏾👏🏾 🥃's on me. Nancy....Walmart needs a greeter. I hope she's gone forever. But I do hope Mitch McConnell is next to leave.
Reply(54)
517
Cindy Wilson
3d ago
Praise God!!! ousting Nancy is a blessing. ridding congress of the vile, destructive old hag.thank you Jesus!!🙏🇺🇸
Reply(86)
562
Justin Tuck
3d ago
Cancel the January 6 committee and start to investigate the Bidens
Reply(76)
522
Related
Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established...
Hillary Clinton says Republicans have plan to 'steal 2024 presidential election'
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton claimed Republicans are out to steal the 2024 presidential election in a video posted to Twitter.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Democrats lose big? Pelosi doesn't want to talk about it
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) deflected when asked if Democrats losing the House majority would play into her decision on whether to run again.
Washington Examiner
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy says ‘Biden is your man’ if you want 'misery'
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden’s policies, saying they have “screwed up” the United States.
CNBC
Over half of Americans believe that both Democrats and Republicans do such a poor job that a third major party is needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Republicans win supermajority in State Senate, fall one seat short in State House: Midterms 2022
The new breakdown could mean a stronger push on issues like the budget or tax cuts.
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives
Laura Ingraham discussed how the Democratic party has fielded many weak candidates for office in the 2022 midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."
BET
Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.
Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
People
354K+
Followers
59K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1280