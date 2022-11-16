Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season.
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the...
Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.
Snow postponement puts Akron-Buffalo game in question
Officials with the Mid-American Conference will decide in the coming week whether the football game between Buffalo and Akron will
Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Minnesota for prospect
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo on Friday. Urshela batted .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins,...
Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Former punter Rich Camarillo looks back on Mexico game
Rich Camarillo was a baseball fan and player growing up southeast of Los Angeles in the 1960s and '70s, not too far from Dodger Stadium. When the sports seasons changed, the sports he and his brothers and neighbors would play outside their homes would change with them. That's where Camarillo would kick a football,...
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 p.m. EST
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.
