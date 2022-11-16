ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

architecturaldigest.com

Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss

Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn weed shop raided

The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. ‘It’s a...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Eminem brings Mom’s Spaghetti concept to NYC

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his movie “8 Mile” by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant concept to New York City. The pop-up spot in Soho will feature the rapper’s limited edition merchandise, clothing, and even board cutouts of Mom’s Spaghetti, with or without the meatballs, organizers said. Apparel honoring the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged

Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Berserker Bashes Brooklyn-Bound Straphanger with Bottle

A man was repeatedly hit in the head with a glass bottle after an argument on a Manhattan subway platform, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old victim and another man got into the clash on a Brooklyn-bound L train platform at the First Ave. Station in the East Village around 1:55 […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
cititour.com

Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing

Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Dog Reunited With Family 8 Yrs Later – Brooklyn

Sean Casey Animal Rescue shared this fantastic story. Kobi, the dog was recently found as a stray in Sunset Park and was brought to Sean Casey Animal Rescue. SCAR scanned Kobi for a microchip and found one. Kobi was stolen 8 years ago from his family when he was almost a year old.
BROOKLYN, NY

