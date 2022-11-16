Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
architecturaldigest.com
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn weed shop raided
The New York City Sheriff's Office carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. Big Chief in Bay Ridge has been selling cannabis without a license, officials said.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
pix11.com
3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD
Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. ‘It’s a...
Eminem brings Mom’s Spaghetti concept to NYC
SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Eminem is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his movie “8 Mile” by bringing his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant concept to New York City. The pop-up spot in Soho will feature the rapper’s limited edition merchandise, clothing, and even board cutouts of Mom’s Spaghetti, with or without the meatballs, organizers said. Apparel honoring the […]
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
cityandstateny.com
Zellnor Myrie and Diana Richardson are engaged
Love was in the air at Somos as lawmakers, political operatives and lobbyists descended on Puerto Rico for the annual post-election legislative retreat. On Saturday, the last full day of the conference, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie and former Assembly Member Diana Richardson got engaged, multiple sources told City & State. The pair have dated for years, and though they’ve never publicly announced their relationship, they haven’t gone out of their way to hide it. Their courtship has been an open secret among New York political circles, going back to Myrie’s first campaign for state Senate in 2018. The pair represented partially overlapping districts in Central Brooklyn, and in 2020, they protested for racial justice together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, both getting pepper sprayed by the NYPD.
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
bkreader.com
Berserker Bashes Brooklyn-Bound Straphanger with Bottle
A man was repeatedly hit in the head with a glass bottle after an argument on a Manhattan subway platform, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old victim and another man got into the clash on a Brooklyn-bound L train platform at the First Ave. Station in the East Village around 1:55 […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
bkreader.com
Meet the Bushwick Barber whose Home has Become a Haven for Venezuelan Migrants
In the heart of Bushwick is a Venezuelan barber who for years has opened his Brooklyn home to friends, acquaintances and strangers arriving from his native country. Juan Sanchez, a 51-year-old father and husband who comes from a large family and has many […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
cititour.com
Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea
Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
NY1
Struggling New Yorkers weigh in on city's changes to housing
Kadisha Davis has a steady income, is a single mother and has a bachelor’s degree. But up until a few years ago, she was in the city’s shelter system with her daughter. At one point, Davis was living in a shelter in Queens, but worked at a community college in Manhattan while having to take her daughter to daycare in Brooklyn.
Watch: Brazen burglar strolls down NYC street with jewelry stuffed in trash can
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX1) — A brazen burglar casually wheeled a garbage can with some pricey jewelry down a Chelsea street last month, video of the heist shows. The thief was one of four people who allegedly stole about $225,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry show at the Metro Pavilion on 18th Street, police said. […]
Man, 65, grabbed by neck, punched on Brooklyn street
A 65-year-old man was brutally beaten in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to police, who released images Wednesday of his wanted attacker.
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
queenoftheclick.com
Dog Reunited With Family 8 Yrs Later – Brooklyn
Sean Casey Animal Rescue shared this fantastic story. Kobi, the dog was recently found as a stray in Sunset Park and was brought to Sean Casey Animal Rescue. SCAR scanned Kobi for a microchip and found one. Kobi was stolen 8 years ago from his family when he was almost a year old.
