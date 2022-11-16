ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State reveals uniform combo, captains for Senior Day

Michigan State revealed its uniform combination and its captains ahead of the Spartans’ senior day game against Indiana on Saturday. The Spartans are going with the classic green top, green bottom uniforms, but with a twist. The helmets will feature Gruff Sparty, a twist on the tradition Spartan logo. The unique touch is the first time Michigan State has featured Gruff Sparty this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Chase Brown 'good to go' for Illinois' Week 12 bout vs. Michigan

Chase Brown, the nation’s leading rusher, is expected to play against Michigan Saturday afternoon. Brown suffered a leg injury in last week’s loss to Purdue and was limited in practice this week. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Brown is “good to go” for Illinois’ bout...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game

Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest upsets in rivalry history

Most seasons since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, it has had a better — or at least more highly regarded — football team than Michigan State. So it’s no surprise that most of the upsets in the series involve the Spartans getting the better of the Nittany Lions, sometimes spoiling their season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Illinois: Prediction and preview

Michigan vs. Illinois comes to the Week 12 slate, though the B1G crossover matchup is severely less intriguing after the results of the past few weeks. Kickoff from Ann Arbor is set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC. Michigan vs. Illinois preview. Just a few shorts week ago, this matchup...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt addresses possibility for upset alert in Michigan-Illinois showdown

Joel Klatt is locking in his pick for Saturday’s matchup between Illinois and Michigan. As the Illini prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, one major pundit in their back pocket is the defense. Currently, Illinois ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (12.5 points per game), No. 5 in pass defense (161 yards per game) and No. 6 in run defense (85.9 yards per game).
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Illinois presents similar script to Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh can turn on Illinois’ film for a better look at what makes the Illini dangerous. He can watch hours of tape on running back Chase Brown. On quarterback Tommy DeVito. On the defense led by Ryan Walters, who could be a name to watch this head coaching cycle.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

FOX analyst RJ Young updates CFB tiers entering Week 12

Ohio State and Michigan are set for the game among games next week in Columbus. With “The Game” likely deciding the winner of the B1G, Fox Sports’ RJ Young isn’t ready to move 1 program ahead of the other. In Young’s latest CFB tier list entering...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Heather Dinich puts Michigan on upset alert heading into Week 12 matchup vs. Illinois

Heather Dinich provided her thoughts on Michigan’s mentality heading into this week’s Illinois game. Running back Blake Corum is a key part of the Wolverines’ offense and could be a contender for the Heisman, while Illinois has the top pass defense and No. 3 rush defense. This will be an interesting game that should not be written off, yet.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?

JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Star Michigan State WR accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl

Jayden Reed will don the Michigan State helmet 1 more time following the season’s conclusion. Reed officially accepted his invite Wednesday to the 2023 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Feb. 4. Even in a down year for the Spartans,...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Sherrone Moore provides frank response on the run-heavy offense of Michigan

Sherrone Moore is sticking with what works. The Michigan co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach is leaning on his powerful running game. It’s clear Moore’s game plan has been working based on the results. The Wolverines are 10-0 behind Heisman hopeful Blake Corum. In addition, quarterback J.J McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards round out the explosive attack.
ANN ARBOR, MI

