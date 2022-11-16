Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Costco Opens New Locations In 6 StatesBryan DijkhuizenRedding, CA
Related
q13fox.com
'Remarkable recovery:' Celebration planned for 9-year-old shot during Renton road rage incident
RENTON, Wash. - The 9-year-old boy who was shot in the chest and mouth during a road rage incident in Renton last week is making a "remarkable recovery," according to family and loved ones. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other on...
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
q13fox.com
Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman in Redmond
On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in Bellevue, and her vehicle was later found in a church parking lot by Frisby’s apartment.
q13fox.com
Police: Man shot, killed while attempting to stop car prowler at Southcenter Mall
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police say a man was shot to death and a woman was injured while trying to stop a car prowler in a parking garage at the Southcenter mall on Friday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the parking garage around 6:40 p.m....
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 73-year-old Port Angeles woman
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - The Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman last seen at her home in Port Angeles. Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien was last seen by her husband on Thursday, Nov. 17 at her home in the 300 block of Dietz Road. When he woke up the next morning, she wasn't home.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Southcenter parking garage
TUKWILA, Wash. — A couple that interrupted a vehicle prowl were shot in a Tukwila parking garage Friday evening, according to police. Reports of a shooting in a parking garage in Southcenter came in around 6:40 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived they found...
q13fox.com
Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Tacoma after car needed jump start
TACOMA, Wash. - An armed car theft suspect was arrested outside of St. Joseph Medical Center early Thursday morning, after realizing the car he tried stealing needed a jump start. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:43 a.m., someone called 911 saying they were robbed at knife...
q13fox.com
Mom wants justice for her son 7 months after deadly shooting
23-year-old Gibson Moore was shot and killed in Seattle's Chinatown International District neighborhood while trying to break up a fight. Seven months after his life was taken, his family is still waiting for answers.
Burien man arrested on assault charges after allegedly luring women with rides
Washington State Patrol Detectives booked and arrested a man from Burien suspected of attacking women in October and November near the Burien Transit Center. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect lured his victims by offering them rides. He would then sexually assault and beat the women at knifepoint, according to probable cause documents.
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
kentreporter.com
Downtown Kent business suffers major damage after attempted break in
Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.
Tacoma mom’s car stolen while she was scraping off frost
A Tacoma mom was scraping the ice off her car Tuesday morning, when three men in a U-Haul stole her car. At one point, the victim said one of the suspects also grabbed her arm as she was trying to run away. “It’s just so scary, that’s why I want...
q13fox.com
Parents concerned after SWAT situation near school in Kent
Parents in South King County are expressing their frustrations after a SWAT situation sends a school into lockdown. A man is accused of pointing a gun at a family member.
q13fox.com
Suspects in custody after robbery at Covington gas station
COVINGTON, Wash. - Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday night after a gas station robbery in Covington, deputies said. The King County Sheriff's Office received a report about a robbery at the 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street at about 8:15 p.m. According to investigators, two men went inside...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood detectives arrest woman suspected of stealing $165K from Nordstrom via fradulent returns
A Nordstrom employee has been charged with first-degree theft in connection with a case in which approximately $165,000 was stolen from Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila and Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Lynnwood police, an investigation by detectives — concluded Nov. 2 — uncovered that over the course of about...
Man tries to carjack vehicle with dead battery in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was arrested after trying to steal a car in Tacoma overnight. At 2:43 a.m. Thursday, a man with a knife tried to steal a car from a victim in the 1700 block of South J Street, unaware that the car’s battery was dead, according to Tacoma police.
KING-5
Restaurant employee shot in attempted burglary
An employee was shot after responding to a burglar alarm at Restaurante Los Amigos on South Tacoma Way in Tacoma. The employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Local deputies target high narcotic areas, issue 10 felony warrants
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an operation targeting high narcotic areas. They focused their patrol on areas of 12th & Jackson, 3rd & Yesler, 3rd & Pine, and Belltown. SPD said nine felony warrants were made for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession...
Employee shot during attempted smash-and-grab burglary in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A grocery store worker is recovering after he was shot multiple times in South Tacoma. Investigators say the employee interrupted an attempted burglary while responding to an alarm. “(They) broke the door and the window, the glass, and two people go inside, one has a gun,”...
Comments / 8