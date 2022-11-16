ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman in Redmond

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in Bellevue, and her vehicle was later found in a church parking lot by Frisby’s apartment.
REDMOND, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 73-year-old Port Angeles woman

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - The Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman last seen at her home in Port Angeles. Margaret "Maggie" O'Brien was last seen by her husband on Thursday, Nov. 17 at her home in the 300 block of Dietz Road. When he woke up the next morning, she wasn't home.
PORT ANGELES, WA
KING 5

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Southcenter parking garage

TUKWILA, Wash. — A couple that interrupted a vehicle prowl were shot in a Tukwila parking garage Friday evening, according to police. Reports of a shooting in a parking garage in Southcenter came in around 6:40 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived they found...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Armed carjacking suspect arrested in Tacoma after car needed jump start

TACOMA, Wash. - An armed car theft suspect was arrested outside of St. Joseph Medical Center early Thursday morning, after realizing the car he tried stealing needed a jump start. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:43 a.m., someone called 911 saying they were robbed at knife...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kentreporter.com

Downtown Kent business suffers major damage after attempted break in

Pawn Express in downtown Kent suffered an estimated $75,000 to $100,000 in damages after a man reportedly rammed a stolen truck into the business. The man, who as of Nov. 18 remained at large, allegedly stole a Ford F-150 from Way Scarff Ford in Auburn, broke into a cabinet shop in Kent to steal tools and then tried to break in to Pawn Express, 320 E. Gowe St., according to Yuriy Khryukin, a Pawn Express employee who reached out to the Kent Reporter.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Suspects in custody after robbery at Covington gas station

COVINGTON, Wash. - Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday night after a gas station robbery in Covington, deputies said. The King County Sheriff's Office received a report about a robbery at the 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street at about 8:15 p.m. According to investigators, two men went inside...
COVINGTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy