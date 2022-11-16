ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

sicemdawgs.com

Bulldog pair named Rotary Lombardi Award finalists

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been named two of the four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Award Committee Thursday. Carter, a native of...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Roberts, Georgia run past Bucknell, 65-61

ATHENS, Ga. – A strong second-half offensive display helped the Georgia men’s basketball team past the Bucknell Bison at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night, 65-61. With the win, Georgia improves to 3-1 on their young seasron. The Bison move to 2-2 overall. Terry Roberts led all scorers tonight...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Jalen Carter named 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalist

UGA football junior defensive tackle has been named a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) has announced. The Outland Trophy is an award that is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense. In eight games this season,...
ATHENS, GA
sicemdawgs.com

Stetson Bennett named a finalist for 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

UGA football senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named a finalist for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has announced. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual award given to the “…top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens

Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia

GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
iheart.com

This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

