sicemdawgs.com
Bulldog pair named Rotary Lombardi Award finalists
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been named two of the four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, according to an announcement from the Rotary Club of Houston and the Rotary Lombardi Award Committee Thursday. Carter, a native of...
sicemdawgs.com
Roberts, Georgia run past Bucknell, 65-61
ATHENS, Ga. – A strong second-half offensive display helped the Georgia men’s basketball team past the Bucknell Bison at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday night, 65-61. With the win, Georgia improves to 3-1 on their young seasron. The Bison move to 2-2 overall. Terry Roberts led all scorers tonight...
sicemdawgs.com
Jalen Carter named 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalist
UGA football junior defensive tackle has been named a finalist for the 2022 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) has announced. The Outland Trophy is an award that is given annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense. In eight games this season,...
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
sicemdawgs.com
Stetson Bennett named a finalist for 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
UGA football senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named a finalist for the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has announced. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is an annual award given to the “…top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate...
echo-pilot.com
Can anyone beat Georgia? A look at remaining opponents and College Football Playoff contenders
When you’ve lifted the ultimate trophy 10 months earlier and danced with cigars in mouths and confetti falling, winning the SEC East is just kind of nice. That "was a slight celebration," Georgia football defensive lineman Tramel Walthour said of the response after the Bulldogs 45-19 win at Mississippi State Saturday.
Golf Digest
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
flagpole.com
Herschel Walker Makes Anti-Trans Comments at a Rally Outside Athens
Herschel Walker touched on a number of issues—taxes, energy, crime, immigration—but if his speech in Jefferson is any indication, the one his campaign has settled on to try to get him over the finish line in the runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock is transgender athletes. Walker’s campaign stop...
fox5atlanta.com
Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'
ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
buffalonynews.net
Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia
SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
WRDW-TV
UGA professor explains what happens next after Georgia abortion ban has been overturned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A University of Georgia political science professor says the reason the six-week abortion ban was blocked is because it was passed in 2019 before Roe V Wade was overturned meaning lawmakers could introduce another bill similar to HB 481 with the same exact wording down the line.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
fox5atlanta.com
No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run
ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
wuga.org
Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County
After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
Archer Aviation plans to build its first manufacturing plant in Covington.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens double murder remains unsolved after nearly 3 decades
Kelsey Bryant thinks she knows who killed her parents. Court papers even named him as the suspect. She’s counting on an upcoming true crime podcast to remind others of her story and help in any way they can.
14 Athens apartments destroyed after massive fire, officials say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating a fire inside an apartment building Friday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews arrived at the University Oaks Apartments at 2360 West Broad Street. Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they first spotted smoke around...
