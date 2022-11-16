Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101
ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. There was no shortage of players to fill the void. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Curry, Wiggins help Warriors beat Knicks 111-101
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr wanted Klay Thompson to relax a little, let the game come to him. And Thompson is certainly showing signs of finding his shooting groove again.
Markkanen scores career-high 38 points, Jazz edge Suns
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. “I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t...
Bears vs. Falcons Preview: Atlanta Faces 'Michael Vick 2.0' in Justin Fields
The Atlanta Falcons will have to face an improved version of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who has been compared to Michael Vick.
Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks
Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid
CLEVELAND (AP) — The losing streak is over. The growing pains aren't subsiding for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cavs survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game skid Friday night.
Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they've found the one piece of the puzzle that's eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game.
Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry's 50-point night
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday. The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17...
The Napkin: Week 12 betting picks highlighted by a trio of road teams
In my Week 11 edition of The Napkin, I decided to focus on three young quarterbacks that I felt could lead their teams to victory. It didn’t go as I expected, but it didn’t go awry, either. Mikey Keene didn’t even play for UCF so that one went out the window. Quinn Ewers looked like a 19-year-old freshman quarterback, which is fine for his development cause he’ll only get better. Not fine for my bets.
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
NEW YORK (AP) — With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Friday. Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash.
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the...
Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks. His improved 3-point shooting is helping the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-foot center capitalize more than ever.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 p.m. EST
Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.
Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season.
Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Minnesota for prospect
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo on Friday. Urshela batted .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins,...
