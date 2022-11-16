ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Citrus County Chronicle

Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs dribbled up court in the closing seconds, pulled up inside the arc, spun, stepped back and unleashed a 3-pointer from the right wing with a defender on him. The ball swished through the net. And just like that, Orlando escaped with one wild win.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

ATLANTA (AP) — The Boston Celtics were missing two key members of their rotation. There was no shortage of players to fill the void. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Markkanen scores career-high 38 points, Jazz edge Suns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night. “I don’t know what the ceiling is on Lauri. I don’t...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Citrus County Chronicle

Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — The losing streak is over. The growing pains aren't subsiding for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cavs survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game skid Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they've found the one piece of the puzzle that's eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry's 50-point night

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday. The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Napkin: Week 12 betting picks highlighted by a trio of road teams

In my Week 11 edition of The Napkin, I decided to focus on three young quarterbacks that I felt could lead their teams to victory. It didn’t go as I expected, but it didn’t go awry, either. Mikey Keene didn’t even play for UCF so that one went out the window. Quinn Ewers looked like a 19-year-old freshman quarterback, which is fine for his development cause he’ll only get better. Not fine for my bets.
OREGON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer

NEW YORK (AP) — With holes to fill on their pitching staff, the New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Friday. Miami receives minor league righty Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named or cash.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
ARLINGTON, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Lopez scores 29, Bucks deal Cavs 5th straight loss 113-98

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez understands that playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to create plenty of open looks. His improved 3-point shooting is helping the Milwaukee Bucks' 7-foot center capitalize more than ever.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 p.m. EST

Joel Embiid, short-handed 76ers rally to beat Bucks 110-102 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night. Embiid had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Minnesota for prospect

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo on Friday. Urshela batted .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

