VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO