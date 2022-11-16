ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night. Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.
Avalanche counting on Cale Makar to be marathon man on ice

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — After winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman and earning playoff MVP honors for leading the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, Cale Makar had seemingly reached hockey's peak before his 24th birthday. Turns out he still has a few tricks up the...
