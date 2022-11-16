Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Steelers Get Massive Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 11 action preparing to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals. While their season is practically over at 3-6, they are still trying hard to turn things around. This week, they will be getting a major lift on the defensive side of the football.
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers set for rematch with Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
Next up for Pittsburgh is a rematch with AFC North rival Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium Sunday (4:25 p.m., CBS), as the Steelers will be looking for the season sweep after holding off the Bengals in overtime in Week 1, 23-20. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he was appreciative of the...
NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch
FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up
The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald
After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
Archbishop Hoban has no problems in 41-7 win over Hudson to claim regional title
Lamar Sperling had another big game with five touchdowns for the Knights
Bengals vs. Steelers Injury Report: D.J. Reader is back; Ja’Marr Chase is not
The Cincinnati Bengals were back at practice Friday as they make their final preparations before departing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The teams both released their final injury reports, giving us an idea of who will be playing Sunday afternoon. For the Bengals, they are set to get a huge...
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
