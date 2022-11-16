ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Insider Shares Unique Stat Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. They're hoping to get revenge after losing to their division rivals 23-20 in Week 1. The Steelers' offense has struggled for most of the season. NFL insider Field Yates shared an interesting stat about Kenny Pickett, Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh offense during his appearance on the Bengals Booth Podcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Justin Jefferson vs. OBJ? Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Declares Better Catch

FOXBORO — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's greatness in just his third year has taken yet another step forward. And this is coming off last season's 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. So what happened?. Jefferson made a spectacular one-hand, 32-yard grab with the Vikings facing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Final Vikings Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw Cleared, Za’Darius Smith Questionable

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will go into Sunday's game against the Cowboys without any injury designation, Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. That's massive news for the Vikings. Darrisaw has been one of their very best players this season, grading as the No. 1...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers OL Kevin Dotson Expects to Play Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Kevin Dotson is working his way through the practice week with a hip injury, and head coach Mike Tomlin said there's no expectation on whether or not he'll play against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's the expectation of Tomlin, though. If you ask Dotson, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks are the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks have outperformed expectations immensely. Their “storyline” is similar to a team from the last NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals came out of nowhere last season to make a Super Bowl appearance after finishing 4-11-1 in 2020. At 6-4 this year, the Seattle Seahawks appear to be following in Cincy’s footsteps.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston

What the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up

The best of what Robert Saleh, Quinnen Williams, and other New York Jets had to say about the Patriots this week. This week, the Patriots are set for a rematch with the Jets. And if New York is able to snap New England’s 13-game winning streak against them, the Jets will leap to first place in the AFC East after notching wins against Buffalo and Miami.
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Eagles Load Up Run Defense With Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph — Will Vikings Respond?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman watched his team lose one game and decided he wasn't going to mess around. Following Philadelphia's loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Roseman signed a pair of veteran defensive tackles — 34-year-old Linval Joseph and 35-year-old Ndamukong Suh — on consecutive days this week. The moves are an effort to shore up the Eagles' struggling run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent EPA per rush and 28th in DVOA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Ruled OUT vs. Commanders

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. Texans coach Lovie Smith had previously characterized Stingley's status as a game-time decision. However, league sources emphasized that the Texans would exercise caution with the first-round draft pick from LSU to not further aggravate the injury.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

All Rams Can Do Is ‘Keep Playing’ Despite Struggles Says DT Aaron Donald

After winning the Super Bowl the Los Angeles Rams approached the offseason with an attempt to make a stacked roster even better, attempting to go back-to-back as champions. However, after a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals to drop their record to 3-6, it is safe to say that this season has not gone to plan for the Rams. While they might not make the playoffs come the end of the season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still offering words of encouragement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Todd Downing Arrested Hours After Win

View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday morning, hours after the Tennessee Titans’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. According to Nashville television station WSMV, a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer pulled...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets

The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.

