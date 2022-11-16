ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupage County, IL

DuPage County expands 2-1-1 help hotline

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlJlh_0jCJWo1t00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- If you don’t know who to call, call 2-1-1.

That’s the message behind DuPage County’s new 24/7 help line.

“If you need non-emergency help -- paying your rent, finding food, getting counseling, or other social services -- trained specialists are now available to our residents any time of the day or night by dialing three simple digits,” said DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.

The free, confidential referral service was previously only available during weekday business hours, but thanks to $1.6 million in federal pandemic relief funds, is now available 24/7.

The expanded service is made possible through a partnership with the village of Addison.

The county board approved an intergovernmental agreement for the Addison Consolidated Dispatch Center to field calls in the evening, overnight, weekdays and holidays.

“No matter the situation, the specialists at 2-1-1 listen,” added Julie Renehan, chairwoman of DuPage County’s Health and Human Services Committee. “They identify underlying problems and connect people in need with resources and services in their community that improve lives.”

That includes local mental health services, addiction support and rehabilitation, supplemental food programs and financial support.

In addition to dialing 2-1-1, DuPage County residents can also visit 211dupage.gov to search a database of over a thousand providers.

WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

