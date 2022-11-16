ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game

Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were going up-tempo. But before the Packers tried to convert a third-and-11, they were held up. The issue? Tennessee’s nose tackle, Teair Turt was on the ground, nursing an injury. At Read more... The post NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers in desperate mode facing Titans

Aaron Rodgers has won plenty of games throughout his career so it’s no surprise he’s been successful on Thursday nights, going 11-5. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers need another win this week against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans to help them climb into the playoff race after a poor start. The Packers (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak with an upset over the Dallas Cowboys. They’re back at Lambeau Field to take on the Titans (6-3).
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Titans

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a big win in Week 10 and hope to build on that this weekend. The Packers are hoping to record back-to-back home wins as they host the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can solidify the Packers’ hold on second place in the NFC North. Here are our Packers Week 11 predictions as they take on the Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Packers attempt to contain Henry as Titans head to Lambeau

TENNESSEE (6-3) at GREEN BAY (4-6) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Titans 40-14 on Dec. 27, 2020, at Green Bay. LAST WEEK: Titans won 17-10 over Denver Broncos at home; Packers won 31-28 over Dallas Cowboys in overtime at home. TITANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shiocton falls to Regis in division 7 state championship game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shiocton’s first trip to Camp Randall since 2013 ended with a silver ball on Thursday afternoon. Top ranked Regis went right to work with Zander Rockow ripping off a 65 yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage to put the Ramblers in front early. Regis did most of their work on the ground against Shiocton, racking up 345 rushing yards.
SHIOCTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Packers wives kick off Give a Kid a Book campaign

Skies will be mostly cloudy during tonight’s Packers-Titans game. A brisk wind will pick up Thursday and keep wind chills in the teens. Thursday night football at Lambeau Field. LeRoy Butler announces documentary "Leap of Faith" Updated: 16 hours ago. Butler says the full-length, feature film is in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans roll past Green Bay Packers with 27-17 road win

GREEN BAY, Wis. − The Tennessee Titans continue to do their thing as well as any team in football. The Titans took down the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday from Lambeau Field. Tennessee's defense held Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his offense to fewer than 300 yards and below 5 yards per play, stopping the Packers four times to hold onto a two-score fourth-quarter lead.
NASHVILLE, TN

