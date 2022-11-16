Read full article on original website
University of Cincinnati News Record
Women’s basketball falls to Toledo in overtime game
The University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team fell to the Toledo Rockets, after going into overtime, with a final score of 74-71. Senior guard Mya Jackson dominated the court with her performance scoring a game-high 24 points. Setting the tone early with a hook shot over her right...
thepostathens.com
Football: What we learned from Tim Albin before Bowling Green
Ohio has arguably its biggest game Tuesday, and head coach Tim Albin knows it. The Bobcats will be competing with Bowling Green for the Mid-American Conference East Title and a spot in the MAC Championship. However, starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke is injured, and the Falcons are coming off an exciting 42-35 win over Toledo, who already clinched a spot in the Championship game.
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss
SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Greene County GBB Previews: Bellbrook embracing high expectations
BELLBROOK — Bellbrook received recognition across the state last season as being great. Now the team gets one more chance to show what the ceiling could be in 2022-23. The Golden Eagles plans to shoulder the burden of expectations with greater strength than it used for its accomplishments a year ago as the season gets underway Friday.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney’s Aiden Booth, Allie Stockton sign with Findlay
SIDNEY — Sidney seniors Aiden Booth and Allie Stockton had different recruiting paths that led them to the University of Findlay, but both said they were enamored with the school when they visited campus. Both Sidney athletes signed national letters of intent to play at Findlay, a Division II...
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Announces Football Ticket Prices for Six-Game Home Schedule in 2023
If you’re planning to attend Ohio State football games during the 2023 season, you can now determine just how much you’ll have to pay. Ohio State announced ticket prices for all six of its home football games for next season on Thursday as well as prices for its season ticket packages. Season ticket prices for the general public range from $398 in the cheapest seating zone to $944 in the most expensive seating zone, as Ohio State will continue to sell tickets for each game as six different price points based on seating locations.
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Students Win Equestrian Championships
Several Fulton County students recently won titles as part of the Napoleon OIHA Equestrian teams. EQUESTRIAN CHAMPIONS … Napoleon Team A Division 1 Reserve Champions: Front row – Shalyn Findling, Addison Kirkland, Paige Bartels, Tommi Bok. Second Row – Derek Horstman, Breah Ruger, Jordan Rodriguez, Joselyn Mohring, Julianna Rossi. Third row – coaches Tyne Rosebrock, Allison Miller, Lindsay Ferguson. Missing from photo: Stephanie Berger. (Names in bold indicate Fulton County students) (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
flyernews.com
Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short
Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG School Board discouraged, but not defeated over new high school ballot loss
In the shadow of last week’s loss at the polls, Bowling Green Board of Education and Superintendent Francis Scruci scolded those who let down students – either because they couldn’t get past grudges or they failed to resoundingly support the district. “As you might surmise, we are...
Delphos Herald
Riddell purchases salon at age 19
DELPHOS — Emmalee Riddell was the proud new owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in April at the tender age of 19. Riddell, daughter of Kim Furry and Brian Riddell, graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate’s degree the same time she graduated from Jefferson High School with her diploma in 2021. She graduated with honors from both schools.
Most of the 40,000 minks released Tuesday from a Ohio farm have been found
Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the minks from the farm are considered to be domesticated livestock, and don't have a good chance of surviving on their own in the wild, "because they lack natural survival skills."
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
