5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
KTUL
Pedestrian dead after hit and run, Tulsa police searching for driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after being hit near Pine and Memorial. On Nov. 17, around 8:15 p.m., police say a passerby called 911 saying a red Chevy pickup driving north on Memorial hit a man and did not stop. Officers...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Man convicted of strangling, threatening pregnant girlfriend with gun
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Tulsa man, Dakota Wayne Campus, 28, was convicted of strangling, attempting to strangle and threatening his pregnant girlfriend with a firearm on Wednesday. On Feb. 4, 2022, at around 10 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a possible...
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
okcfox.com
Owasso police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, exposing himself
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Owasso police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a series of apartment break-ins. OPD says the most recent incident occurred Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. Officers say a woman was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to find an adult male standing over her bed with his pants pulled down.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso PD arrested man accused of breaking into apartments, found standing over a sleeping woman
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police arrested 23-year-old David Anthony Ward Jr., for a break-in investigators said happened Wednesday. A woman reported that she was asleep in her bedroom Wednesday morning when she woke up and found a man standing over her bed with his pants pulled down. The man left the home, and the victim called 911.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
KOKI FOX 23
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested
A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
KTUL
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
OHP: Woman killed after crashing through fence, into house
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Sapulpa woman.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault
MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
Neighbors push for barricade after tragic fire in Jenks
Neighbors in Jenks’ Southern Reserve neighborhood are furious after someone drove a truck into a house Thursday evening. This comes after neighbors claim they’ve been trying to get a barricade
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa, archaeologists give update on 1921 Graves Investigation
TULSA, Okla. — More than a century later, the city of Tulsa is searching for the graves of 18 individuals from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists and the mayor said the nearly two year long continued search is not easy. Between last summer’s excavation and this year’s that...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
Man pleads no contest to assault charge that led to death of Miami Nights club owner
TULSA, Okla. — A man arrested in 2021 in connection to an east Tulsa nightclub owner’s death pleaded no contest in Tulsa County Court Tuesday. Jose Ledesma-Hernandez pleaded no contest to a charge of assault with intent to commit a felony. In October 2021, Tulsa Police said Miami...
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Police: Tulsa man arrested after shooting suspected burglar
Around 3 a.m., officers say they were called to a home near 81st and Harvard for a possible shooting.
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
