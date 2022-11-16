ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Man convicted of strangling, threatening pregnant girlfriend with gun

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General Clint Johnson confirmed Tulsa man, Dakota Wayne Campus, 28, was convicted of strangling, attempting to strangle and threatening his pregnant girlfriend with a firearm on Wednesday. On Feb. 4, 2022, at around 10 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a possible...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man was killed on Thursday night after a red Chevy truck hit him near East Marshall Street and North Memorial Drive in north Tulsa. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the man was witnessed walking in the oncoming lane when the incident occurred. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Making Threats To Tulsa VA Clinic Arrested

A man is in jail after police say he made threats to the Tulsa VA Clinic. According to an affidavit, Zachariah McGuire called the VA on Monday, demanded a mental health appointment, and said if he didn't get it in 30 minutes, he'd show up and murder people. Police say...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK
FOX2Now

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
HOMINY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa, archaeologists give update on 1921 Graves Investigation

TULSA, Okla. — More than a century later, the city of Tulsa is searching for the graves of 18 individuals from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists and the mayor said the nearly two year long continued search is not easy. Between last summer’s excavation and this year’s that...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK

